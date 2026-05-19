Editor's Review Togo has announced the removal of visa requirements for all African nationals, becoming the latest country on the continent to ease travel restrictions for visitors from across Africa.

Togo has announced the removal of visa requirements for all African nationals, becoming the latest country on the continent to ease travel restrictions for visitors from across Africa.

The decision, which took effect on Monday, May 18, was announced by the Minister of Security, Calixte Batossie Madjoulba, on behalf of the Togolese government.

"The Minister of Security informs both national and international public opinion of the decision taken by the President of the Council to grant, effective today, Monday, May 18, 2026, a visa exemption for entry into Togolese territory for all nationals of African states holding a valid national passport," the statement read.

According to the minister, the policy is part of broader efforts by the Togolese leadership to strengthen continental unity and facilitate easier movement across Africa.

"This measure reflects the consistent commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and encourage greater cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent," the statement added.

The government further said the visa waiver aligns with its ambitions to position Togo as a strategic destination for investment, culture, and commerce in Africa.

"It forms part of the policy of openness, modernization, and attractiveness driven by the President of the Council, with the ambition of making Togo a regional hub for services, business, culture, and human exchange at the heart of Africa," the statement continued.

File image of Togolese President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové

Despite the removal of visa requirements, authorities clarified that travelers must still comply with immigration, health, and security procedures before entering the country.

"The Minister of Security reminds travelers that the visa exemption, valid for a maximum period of thirty (30) days, does not exempt them from complying with security, immigration, and public health requirements applicable when entering the national territory," the statement further read.

The government added that travelers will still be required to complete advance registration through the state’s online platform before arrival.

"In this regard, immigration procedures relating to prior registration on the dedicated government platform remain in force. Concerned travelers must complete their travel declaration on voyage.gouv.tg at least twenty-four (24) hours before their arrival in order to obtain a travel slip to present at border posts. This slip constitutes a prior administrative and security requirement," the statement noted.

Officials also warned that the exemption does not shield travelers from immigration enforcement or national security regulations.

"The visa exemption measure does not prevent the application of legal and regulatory provisions relating to irregular entry, illegal stay, as well as administrative police and national security measures," the statement explained.

Authorities said all relevant agencies had already been directed to facilitate the implementation of the new policy across the country’s borders.

"Relevant administrations and services have been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the effective implementation of this provision at all land, air, and sea entry points," the statement concluded.

This comes months after Kenya and Benin signed a landmark visa-free agreement allowing seamless movement between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Benin Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleshegun Adjadi Bakar on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in New York, USA.

In a statement, Mudavadi termed the agreement as a powerful step towards deepening African integration and strengthening the bonds between Kenya and Benin.

"A new chapter in Africa’s story of unity has begun as I signed a landmark visa-free agreement with H.E. Oleshegun Adjadi Bakar, Benin Minister of Foreign Affairs, unlocking seamless movement for our people.

"What started two years ago as an ambition to boost tourism and trade across African nations has now become a reality," he said.

In the agreement, citizens of Kenya and Benin will be able to travel visa-free for up to 180 days.

According to Mudavadi, the visa-free agreement will bolster tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

"Under this framework, citizens of Kenya and Benin will now be able to visit each other’s countries visa-free for up to 180 days, fostering people-to-people connections, cultural exchange, and economic opportunity," he added.