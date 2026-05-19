Editor's Review Central Police Station OCS Dishen Angoya has been arrested over the alleged unlawful release of suspects arrested during Monday's protests.

Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Dishen Angoya has been arrested over the alleged unlawful release of suspects arrested during Monday's protests.

According to a police report filed under Lang’ata Police Station on Tuesday, May 19, Chief Inspector Angoya was arrested at around midnight by the Deputy Regional Police Commander over allegations of abuse of office.

Police said the officer allegedly released 64 prisoners on Monday evening without lawful authority.

"The OCS without lawful authority and improperly conferring on himself a benefit released sixty four (64) prisoners who had been arrested for offences relating to public order," the police communication stated

Authorities confirmed that the officer has since been placed in police custody pending further action.

The report also noted that the officer complained of high blood pressure after his arrest.

File image of Central Police Station

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to the torching of a vehicle along Thika Road during the protests.

In a statement on Monday, the DCI said detectives had obtained footage believed to show some of the individuals behind the incident involving a Mazda CX-5.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received and is currently analysing viral video footage that is believed to feature individuals among the prime suspects involved in the torching of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during today’s protests," the statement read.

The agency said investigations into the incident were ongoing, noting that detectives were following several leads as they work to track down those responsible.

"This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act," the statement added.

The DCI urged Kenyans with any information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station or use its hotline.

"The DCI urges members of the public who may recognise any individuals captured in the footage or possess relevant information regarding the incident that may aid in the ongoing investigations to share the information promptly at the nearest police station or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline," the statement concluded.