Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that 710 suspects were arrested across the country during the fuel price protests on Monday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that 710 suspects were arrested across the country during the fuel price protests on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, DCI said the majority of the suspects were arrested in the Rift Valley region, which recorded 259 arrests, followed by Nairobi with 189.

The Eastern region recorded 103 arrests, while Central Kenya registered 142. The Western and Coast regions recorded the lowest numbers of arrests, with 10 and 7 cases, respectively.

The investigative agency noted that a number of the suspects have been arraigned in court and faced various charges.

“Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges. No one is above the law. Individuals organizing, financing, inciting, or participating in criminal acts will face the full force of the law,” DCI stated.

File image of DCI headquarters.

The agency also cautioned members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activities.

“While every Kenyan has the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, acts of violence, looting, arson, road blockades, destruction of property, attacks on police or motorists, and any acts that endanger lives are serious criminal offences,” DCI added.

This comes after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that four people died during Monday’s protests held in different parts of the country.

In a statement after the demonstrations, Murkomen said more than 30 other people were injured during the unrest as the government condemned the violence witnessed during the protests.

"It is unfortunate that we lost 4 Kenyans in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured," he said.

Murkomen accused some politicians of exploiting the demonstrations for political gain, saying certain leaders were using the protests to advance selfish interests at the expense of innocent Kenyans.

The Interior CS also warned leaders against making inflammatory statements and profiling Kenyans based on their political beliefs, saying they would be held accountable for any violence linked to their remarks.

"It is very regrettable that there are politicians in this country who measure the success of opposition to the government by the number of innocent lives lost in the demonstrations they organized. This is the lowest form of politics and the wicked manifestations of self-interest," he stated.