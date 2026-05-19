May 19, 2026 at 08:36 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) has announced 21 permanent and pensionable job vacancies for Kenyans.

The Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) has announced 21 permanent and pensionable job vacancies for Kenyans.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, May 19, KAGRC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the opportunities.

“The Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) is a state corporation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, mandated to produce, preserve, conserve, and distribute animal genetic materials.

“KAGRC seeks to recruit qualified persons to fill the following positions,” read the notice in part.

The vacancies include: Principal Internal Auditor (1), Veterinary Officer (1), Administration Officer (1), Laboratory Technician (6), Office Assistant (4), and Livestock Assistant (8).

Screengrab image of job vacancies at KAGRC.



How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through KAGRC’s recruitment portal accessible through www.kagrc.go.ke.

Applicants can alternatively submit their applications via email at [email protected] or hand deliver at the KAGRC headquarters located along Kapenguria Road, Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

The applications should be addressed to: The Managing Director, Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre, P.O. Box 23070-00604, Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

The deadline for submitting the applications is June 2, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

“KAGRC is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities, marginalized and minority groups who meet the job specifications are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted,” the advert added.

Elsewhere, the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency (CRVWWDA) has advertised 11 vacancies.

The posts include: Manager, Internal Audit, Engineer 1 (Civil), Senior Office Administrator, Geologist II, Planning Officer 1, Information Communication Technology Officer II, and Driver II.

The agency invited interested candidates to submit their applications together with their current curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, and testimonials.

The applications should be addressed to The Chief Executive Officer, Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, P.O Box 2451- 20100, Nakuru.

“All applications must be submitted in hard copies only. The applications must be sent so as to be received on or before 5.00 pm (East African time) on 16th June, 2026,” the agency stated.