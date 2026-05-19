Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concern after protestors stormed the Naivasha County Referral Hospital and took away the body of a deceased patient.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concern after protestors stormed the Naivasha County Referral Hospital and took away the body of a deceased patient.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah condemned the incident, saying it placed the lives of doctors and healthcare workers in the facility at serious risk.

“Yesterday, a rowdy and agitated crowd forcefully stormed the facility, disrupted medical operations, and took away a deceased patient's body from hospital custody.

“This act of violence severely endangered the lives of doctors and all the healthcare providers on duty, creating a hostile environment in what should be a sanctuary of healing,” the statement read in part.

Atellah warned that attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers threaten the delivery of critical medical services, especially during emergencies.

File image of the Naivasha County Referral Hospital.

“Subjecting healthcare workers to an environment of fear directly threatens the continuity of critical care. The public must exercise maximum restraint and protect healthcare facilities as neutral zones,” he said.

At the same time, the KMPDU Secretary General raised concern over reports of ambulances and emergency vehicles being blocked during the protests.

Atellah called on members of the public to grant ambulances and medical teams safe passage during demonstrations.

“An ambulance in transit carries a life-or-death situation; interfering with it is a direct attack on human life.

“We ask that all demonstrating members of the public grant unconditional, safe passage to all ambulances and medical teams trying to reach patients in distress,” he said.

Further, the KMPDU Secretary General appealed to the national and county governments to deploy adequate security at Naivasha County Referral Hospital and other health facilities across the country.

“The government must assure doctors and all the healthcare providers of a peaceful and safe working environment,” he added.

This comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that 710 suspects were arrested across the country during the fuel price protests on Monday.

DCI said the majority of the suspects were arrested in the Rift Valley region, which recorded 259 arrests, followed by Nairobi with 189.

The Eastern region recorded 103 arrests, while Central Kenya registered 142. The Western and Coast regions recorded the lowest numbers of arrests, with 10 and 7 cases, respectively.

The investigative agency noted that a number of the suspects have been arraigned in court and faced various charges.

“Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges. No one is above the law. Individuals organizing, financing, inciting, or participating in criminal acts will face the full force of the law,” DCI stated.