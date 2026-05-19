Editor's Review Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja appealed to banks and other financial institutions to show leniency to investors in the transport industry.

The nationwide matatu strike was called off after stakeholders held talks with Transport, Energy and Interior Cabinet Secretaries on Tuesday, May 19, and agreed on a plan to address concerns surrounding fuel prices and related issues.

Notably, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja took part in the discussions and committed himself as a guarantor to ensure the agreements are implemented as public transport operators resume services.

Speaking after the negotiations, Sakaja appealed to banks and other financial institutions to show leniency to investors in the transport industry, noting that many operators are already weighed down by harsh economic conditions.

He acknowledged the impact the disruption had caused across the country, saying ordinary Kenyans had borne the brunt of the strike.

"We know people are suffering. Children have not gone to school, farm produce is stuck, the sick are stranded and businesses have been closed. I want to assure you that we have found a way forward after deliberations," he said.

Sakaja urged lenders to avoid aggressive recovery measures against transport operators, insisting the sector needs support as discussions on long-term solutions continue.

"To financial institutions, we are in very extraordinary times. The crisis is global; let’s not take it out on our people. People are struggling, let’s not auction them.

"Let’s go back to work as we negotiate so that we get a solution and address the issues at hand, as their guarantor in this negotiation," he added.

File image of the meeting between government officials and matatu operators

This strike has been suspended for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period on one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," he stated.

Murkomen's declaration was corroborated by Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha, who called all matatu operators to return to work to make way for negotiations.

He assured the matatu owners that by next week, something good would have come up to provide a solution to the situation.

"We are going to work very closely with the government, and we have agreed to form a committee which is going to look into other issues related to the transport sector, mostly PSVs," Karakacha stated.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi termed the temporary halt of the strike as a white smoke in the deliberations between the government and the stakeholders.

He revealed that the government had spent Ksh2.7 billion to ensure the Ksh10 percent price reduction in the cost of a litre of diesel in the country.

Kennedy Kaunda, the Tourist Guide Association CEO who intercepted Wandayi's press conference with his viral 'with all due respect' remark, confirmed that the strike had been postponed.

"With all due respect and the respect that we have been given today, I can confirm that the strike has been suspended. Since we have suspended the strike to allow for negotiations, if we are not able to agree, we will come back," he stated.