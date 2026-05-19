Editor's Review The gun was stolen from an anti-riot officer deployed to the town.

On Tuesday, May 19, the police recovered CCTV footage of protesters running away with a firearm that was snatched from a police officer during the fuel protests.

The gun was snatched from a cop in Wote, Makueni County, during the anti-fuel prices demonstrations on May 18.

The footage showed a man in a yellow t-shirt, a pair of brown trousers, a beanie and a mask, running while carrying a gun as other protesters cheered him on while directing him on where to go.

A second protester dressed in blue jeans and an Arsenal jersey was seen following him closely, while trying to get a glimpse of the stolen rifle.

The gun was stolen from an anti-riot officer deployed to the town. Preliminary reports indicate that the protesters beat up and injured the officer before making off with his firearm.

A file photo of police officers during mass protests.



Police in Makueni County have launched a manhunt to capture the suspects and recover the firearm, and appealed to members of the public to provide information that may lead to the recovery of the firearm.

Protests in Wote also torched UDA offices in the town. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the burning down of the offices.

Murkomen alleged that a political leader had deployed goons to carry out the heinous attack and disclosed that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were looking into the matter.

Four protesters were killed while hundreds of others were arrested in connection with the fuel protests across the country.

Earlier, Murkomen announced that the ongoing matatu strike had been suspended for seven days to allow room for consultation between the government and the public transport industry shareholders.

However, former Deputy President Rigath Gachagua claimed that the suspension of a strike was just a decoy, and nothing would change.

He advised Kenyans to continue agitating for their rights until the government fulfilled their demands.



