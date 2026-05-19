Editor's Review "I’m going to collect signatures for Orengo to be impeached because we cannot have a rogue governor."

Members of the Siaya County Assembly have threatened to table an impeachment motion against Governor James Orengo over his 'insensitive' remarks against Governor Gladys Wanga.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, Majority Chief Whip Booker Bonyo threatened to collect signatures to kick off the impeachment process.

Bonyo described Orengo as a rogue governor for making comments that the MCA Women Caucus described as 'sexist', referring to Wanga's political career.

"I, as the whip, want you members to allow me to whip you to impeach Orengo. I’m going to collect signatures for Orengo to be impeached because we cannot have a rogue governor," he stated.

Siaya County Assembly Majority Leader Martin Otieno demanded an apology from Orengo. He further declared that the MCAs would not attend any executive functions until the county chief expressed regret over his utterance.

A file photo of Siaya Governor James Orengo



​Nominated MCA Cynthia Akinyi expressed disappointment with the Siaya Governor, adding that he should be mentoring young leaders instead of undermining them, especially female ones.

"Someone who is mentoring everyone in the political space cannot go on top of a vehicle and start uttering the kind of sexist remarks and making women objects of sex. For me, that was sexual harassment," Akinyi stated.

Other female leaders demanded respect from Orengo, adding that women leaders deserved respect as much as their male counterparts.

The utterances sparked protests by women and youths in Homa Bay County, who turned up in solidarity for their Governor and ODM Chairperson.

Orengo, in the heat of their spat, warned Wanga against constantly mentioning his name, stating that he had witnessed more politics than she had.

The two governors have been at loggerheads over the ODM party leadership. The Siaya Boss christened himself the people's party leader and has stated that he did not recognise Senator Oburu Oginga.

Wanga, who is part of the Linda Ground faction, called out Orengo for disrespecting Oburu's leadership.