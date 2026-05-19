Editor's Review Stanbic Bank Kenya has addressed claims circulating on social media suggesting that a former employee had been appointed as the lender’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Stanbic Bank Kenya has dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting that a former employee had been appointed as the lender’s new Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the bank said reports shared online regarding changes in its top leadership were false and misleading.

"Stanbic Bank Kenya wishes to clarify that social media posts by a former employee claiming to hold the position of Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Kenya are inaccurate," the statement read.

The lender maintained that its current leadership remains intact, adding that there had been no changes to its governance structure.

"The Bank's Chief Executive remains in office, and the Bank's leadership and governance structures remain unchanged," the statement added.

Stanbic Bank further noted that any decisions relating to executive appointments or governance matters are handled through formal internal and regulatory procedures before being communicated publicly.

"Any matters relating to executive leadership or governance are managed through established legal, regulatory, and internal governance processes, and are communicated through official Bank channels," the statement concluded.

File image of Stanbic Bank East Africa Regional CEO Joshua Oigara

This comes days after Roble Said Nuno was appointed as the new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati said the appointment followed a rigorous selection exercise.

She noted that the recruitment process included psychometric assessments and oral interviews held at the Kenya School of Government.

"The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of CPA Roble Said Nuno as the new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer. The appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted in line with applicable recruitment laws and procedures.

"The selection process, which included a psychometric assessment and oral interviews held on 14 May 2026 at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, attracted highly qualified candidates and was undertaken in accordance with established recruitment guidelines," read the statement in part.

The CRA Chairperson expressed confidence that Nuno’s experience in public financial management and leadership will support the commission in delivering on its constitutional mandate.

Further, Wanyonyi extended her appreciation to all candidates who participated in the recruitment process.

"The Commission extends its appreciation to all candidates who participated in the process and reaffirms its commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and integrity in all its recruitment exercises," the statement added.

Nuno holds an MBA in Finance from Kenyatta University and a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and Accounting from Kenya Methodist University.

He previously worked as the CEC of Finance and CEC Health in Garissa County, and also held stints at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and the Ministry of Roads and Transport.