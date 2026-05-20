Editor's Review Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo has mourned the death of one of her staff members who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Busia.

Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo has mourned the death of one of her staff members who was allegedly shot by a police officer in Busia.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, the ODM legislator expressed sorrow over the death of Frederick Odiwour, popularly known as Papa, saying she had been informed that he succumbed to gunshot injuries allegedly inflicted by a police officer.

"I have received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of my staff member Frederick Odiwour (Papa). Papa succumbed to a bullet fired by a police officer in Busia," she said.

Omanyo said she was following up on the matter with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and seek justice for the deceased.

"I am personally following up on the matter with the relevant authorities to ensure that circumstances surrounding this incident are addressed and justice is pursued," she added.

File image of Frederick Odiwour

This comes days after former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati announced the death of his father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, following a period of illness and hospitalisation.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, he said his father passed away in the early hours of the morning while receiving treatment in Bungoma.

Wangamati went on to describe his father as a respected leader who previously served as a Member of Parliament and elder in the community.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, who rested this morning at 4:00am.

"Mzee Wangamati, a former Member of Parliament and a respected elder, passed away while receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Bungoma," he said.

Wangamati revealed that his late father had been battling health complications in recent months, leading to several hospital visits in Bungoma and Nairobi.

"In the recent past, he had been in and out of hospital, including Nairobi Hospital and Bungoma West Hospital.

"As we come to terms with this great loss, we humbly ask for prayers, comfort and support through this difficult period," he added.

Among those who mourned the veteran politician was Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who paid tribute to him as a patient and respected elder who offered guidance to many.

"I have received with great sadness news of the passing of Mzee Patrick Wangamati this morning. I had a lot of respect for this Mzee, he guided softly but firmly and with great patience.

"To my brother Wycliffe, the entire Wangamati family and the Mulembe nation in general, poleni sana," he wrote.