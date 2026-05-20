May 20, 2026 at 10:31 AM

Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 20, PS Omollo said the new block incorporates improved facilities, including a basement parking area, a kitchen, a day-care centre, and a youth centre.

File image of Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

PS Omollo also said the market block features a cold room, refuse collection section, hardware area and a modern vertical stainless-steel waste disposal system.

The Interior PS highlighted that the new facility is designed to address longstanding challenges facing Gikomba traders, including frequent fire outbreaks and congestion.

“The construction of the seven-storey Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D marks a major step in addressing the longstanding challenges facing Gikomba traders, including frequent fire outbreaks, congestion, poor infrastructure and disruptions caused by evictions and demolitions,” read part of the statement.

File image of the interior of the Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

PS Omollo said the market will accommodate more than 1,700 traders, with priority set to be given to those who were originally operating in the area.

“Designed to accommodate over 1,700 traders, with priority given to those originally operating in the area, the facility will provide safe, affordable and dignified trading spaces for thousands of small-scale entrepreneurs who depend on Gikomba for their livelihoods,” he stated.

Further, he said the market, once completed, will generate employment opportunities through expanded business activities, transport, logistics, facility management, and other support services.

File image of Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

Additionally, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration supports the implementation and operationalisation of the project through multi-agency coordination, maintenance of law and order, enforcement of safety standards, and strengthening security measures around the facility.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo gave an update on the progress of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that construction of the 400-bed facility is now at an advanced stage, with the project nearing completion.

File image of Gikomba Quarry Road Market Block D.

He further explained that the hospital’s development has involved coordinated efforts across multiple government agencies.

"The development is being overseen by the Ministry of Defence in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Nairobi County Government, reaffirming a coordinated national effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and service delivery," the statement read in part.

According to the update, structural works at the facility have already been completed, while both undercoat and final painting have also been finalised.