Editor's Review Mary Kilobi, the wife of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, is among 65 candidates shortlisted for the position of member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

Mary Kilobi, the wife of Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, is among 65 candidates shortlisted for the position of member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

According to the interview schedule released on Wednesday, May 20, Kilobi is set to appear before the panel on Friday, June 12, at 2:55 PM at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus in Nairobi.

She will be interviewed after six other candidates namely Stella Jerop Chebii, Francis Sang, Caleb Nyamwange, Winfred Mbai, Gabriel Lagat, and Joycelyn Makena Kaaria.

The interviews for all shortlisted candidates are scheduled to run from Monday, June 8, to Thursday, June 18.

In the notice, the shortlisted candidates were instructed to report to the interview venue at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

Candidates were also directed to present original copies of several documents, including national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, supporting documents, and testimonials.

File image of Mary Kilobi

Additionally, candidates are required to provide valid and current clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The panel further directed candidates to submit sworn affidavits confirming that the documents presented are authentic and that they are not disqualified from appointment.

Candidates with qualifications obtained from foreign universities were also instructed to provide letters of recognition or equivalence from the Commission for University Education (CUE), alongside recommendations from relevant professional bodies where applicable.

At the same time, members of the public have been invited to submit memoranda regarding any of the shortlisted candidates.

The submissions, which must be made through sworn affidavits, can be sent via email to [email protected] with the subject line 'sworn affidavit' or physically delivered to Harambee House, 5th Floor, Room 507, on or before June 3.

This comes over a month after Naiyanoi Ntutu, the wife of the late former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, was appointed to the board of the Information and Communications Technology Authority (ICTA).

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, April 2, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the appointment will run for a period of three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (2) (e) of the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy appoints Naiyanoi Ntutu to be a Member of the Board of Information and Communications Technology Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 2nd April, 2026," the notice read.

Ntutu's appointment was welcomed by the leadership of the Information and Communications Technology Authority board, with Chairperson Lily Kirui expressing confidence in her capabilities.

"Welcome to the Information and Communication Technology Authority ( ICTA) Board Mrs. Naiyanoi Ntutu Ng'eno. I am looking forward to working closely with you. I have no doubt in your abilities and the contribution you will make to the team," she said.