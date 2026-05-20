Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has refuted Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi’s allegations that he orchestrated the senator's attack in Kisumu in April.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has refuted Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi’s allegations that he orchestrated the senator's attack in Kisumu in April.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 19, PS Omollo described the allegations as mere street talk.

PS Omollo noted that if there is any evidence of him being involved in the matter, it should have been reported to the police.

“I don’t think I would want to respond to Osotsi; he is a leader, a senator, a legislator. We are a constitutional country with processes, and if anyone, not just in the name of the PS, is involved in any criminal activity, there is a process that needs to be undertaken.

“If there is any evidence that you were involved, what I would go to a police station, report, and follow the matter. Up to this point in time, I am not sure if anything like that has happened,” said Omollo.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The Interior PS also questioned why he would have any interest in attacking Senator Osotsi and what he would gain from it.

“As it is, I would consider it street talk. Beyond that, the question is, what would be the interest of PS Omollo in attacking Senator Osotsi? What is it that Osotsi is doing that affects my work?” he posed.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday, April 8 morning at a Java House outlet at Western Mall in Kisumu.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed two men, one wearing a cap, a black t-shirt, and pants, and another a white hoodie and white cargo pants, raining kicks and blows at the Vihiga Senator.

Osotsi was airlifted to Nairobi and taken to Karen Hospital, where he was admitted for a few days.

Speaking after being discharged from the hospital, Osotsi accused PS Omollo of being behind the attack and called for his resignation.