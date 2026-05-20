Editor's Review President William Ruto has congratulated English club Arsenal after winning the 2025/2026 English Premier League (EPL) title.

President William Ruto has congratulated English club Arsenal after winning the 2025/2026 English Premier League (EPL) title.

In a post on Wednesday, May 20, President Ruto hailed Arsenal for clinching the title for the first time in 22 years.

The Head of State described the win as an inspiring journey marked by resilience, determination, and hard work.

“It has been quite an experience to follow Arsenal Football Club's epic adventure, from times of struggle and crushing setbacks, to successive seasons of recovery and resurgence on their glorious path to the summit of the English Premier League.

“In this time, we have witnessed the power of hope, resilience, focus, and relentless hard work in action, and watched a team of dedicated professionals do battle against formidable adversaries, matchday after matchday,” Ruto wrote.

President Ruto with an Arsenal jersey.

President Ruto also said Arsenal’s victory was a reward for its unwavering belief and commitment throughout the season.

“Tonight, the great reward is won. The team is victorious. Its faith and dedication is vindicated. And our commitment to succeed through work, discipline and teamwork is affirmed. Congratulations to the Gunners,” the President added.

Arsenal clinched the EPL title on Tuesday night after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

With just one game remaining before the season ends, Manchester City is four points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Arsenal last won the EPL title back in the 2003/04 season while under former manager Arsene Wenger.

The English side will now face Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24, for the final game of the season, where they will be crowned as EPL champions.

Arsenal will then travel to Budapest, Hungary, where they will face French side Paris Saint-Germain for the final of the Champions League on May 30, 2026.

This comes months after President Ruto revealed he supports Arsenal and expressed optimism that the club is back to winning ways.

The President was speaking on Friday, October 24, during the EPL Trophy Tour at State House, Nairobi.

“I am a proud Arsenal fan. It’s true that the last two decades have not been very easy for us. We have had our own share of heartbreaks and near misses.

"But if you have been watching the Gunners lately, then you know the style, the swagger, the spirit, it is all coming alive again, so to our friends in EPL and across Europe, watch out, Arsenal is back,” he said.