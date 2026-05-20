Editor's Review The government has hinted at reforms in police recruitment, including plans to move beyond a KCSE certificate as the sole qualification pathway into the National Police Service (NPS).

The government has hinted at reforms in police recruitment and training, including plans to move beyond the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) as the sole qualification pathway into the National Police Service (NPS).

In an interview on Wednesday, May 20, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo revealed that the government is looking to diversify entry routes into policing.

"We are also expanding pathways into policing. A KCSE certificate will no longer be the only route for eligible candidates," he said.

Omollo noted that the reforms would also focus on bringing in highly trained professionals through targeted recruitment of graduates with specialised expertise.

"The recruitment of graduate cadet officers with specialised expertise is another reform we are pursuing to strengthen professionalism and leadership within the Service," he added.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo

At the same time, Omollo said the government is working on introducing body cameras for some police officers to improve transparency during operations and interactions with the public.

"The Ministry is accelerating plans to introduce body worn cameras for selected Police units to enhance transparency and accountability," he further said.

Meanwhile, Omollo has refuted Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi’s allegations that he orchestrated the senator's attack in Kisumu in April.

He described the allegations as mere street talk, noting that if there is any evidence of him being involved in the matter, it should have been reported to the police.

"I don’t think I would want to respond to Osotsi; he is a leader, a senator, a legislator. We are a constitutional country with processes, and if anyone, not just in the name of the PS, is involved in any criminal activity, there is a process that needs to be undertaken.

"If there is any evidence that you were involved, what I would go to a police station, report, and follow the matter. Up to this point in time, I am not sure if anything like that has happened," he stated.

Omollo also questioned why he would have any interest in attacking Senator Osotsi and what he would gain from it.

"As it is, I would consider it street talk. Beyond that, the question is, what would be the interest of PS Omollo in attacking Senator Osotsi? What is it that Osotsi is doing that affects my work?" he posed.