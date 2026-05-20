May 20, 2026 at 11:43 AM

Editor's Review Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, on Wednesday, May 20, held a meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and four members of the Linda Mwanachi brigade.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, on Wednesday, May 20, held a meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

The meeting was also attended by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osostsi, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, and Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo.

In a statement after the meeting, Governor Natembeya said the discussions were anchored on unity of purpose, service delivery, and advancing the interests of Kenyan citizens.

“United by purpose, grounded in service, and committed to advancing the interests of our people not just for Western Kenya, but for Kenya at large,” said Netembeya.

The DAP-K Governor added that meaningful progress can only be achieved when leaders come together with clarity and a shared vision.

File image of George Natembeya during a meeting with Edwin Sifuna and members of Linda Mwananchi.

“When leaders come together with clarity, mutual respect, and a shared national vision, progress becomes inevitable,” the Trans Nzoia county boss added.

The meeting comes at a time when political realignments and consultations are taking shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi movement has, in recent weeks, emerged as one of Kenya's most closely watched political formations.

The movement is widely seen as a breakaway faction within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and has brought together a mix of governors, senators, and members of parliament.

A recent report by TIFA revealed that the faction has 73 percent of ODM supporters, while the Linda Ground faction, which is led by Oburu Oginga, only has the backing of 24 percent of ODM members.

"ODM supporters appear to favour a more independent, people-centred opposition approach rather than closer cooperation with the government.

"The strong backing for the 'Linda Mwananchi' faction suggests growing grassroots preference for leaders perceived as defending public interests and holding government accountable," TIFA Research explained.