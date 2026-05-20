Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced the rollout of new Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at 16 Huduma Centres across the country.

Huduma Kenya has announced the rollout of new Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at 16 Huduma Centres across the country.

The launch was held on Wednesday, May 20, at the Eldoret Huduma Centre, marking the beginning of the expanded partnership between Huduma Kenya and the Kenya School of Government.

In a statement, Huduma Kenya said the new services are now available to citizens through selected Huduma Centres nationwide.

"Kenyans can now access Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at Huduma Centres, following today’s launch at Uasin Gishu Huduma Centre," the statement read.

The agency added that the initiative is being rolled out in multiple centres across the country to make services more accessible to the public.

"The rollout covers 16 Huduma Centres nationwide, expanding the service offering and bringing services closer to citizens," the statement added.

According to the statement, the agreement was formalized by Huduma Kenya Chief Executive Officer CPA Kai Chilumo and Kenya School of Government Director General Prof. Nura Mothamed.

Huduma Kenya noted that the partnership reflects the government’s goal of improving efficiency and convenience in public service delivery.

"The partnership was formalized by Huduma Kenya CEO CPA Kai Chilumo and KSG Director General Prof. Nura Mothamed both emphasized the importance of integrated service delivery and citizen accessibility.

"The collaboration demonstrates the government's commitment to efficiency, convenience, and citizen-centric service delivery," the statement concluded.

File image of Huduma Kenya CEO Kai Chilumo

This comes months after Huduma Kenya revealed plans to expand access to government services through a new mobile delivery model that will take services to remote communities across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, May 7, Chilumo said the agency will use specially equipped trucks to bring government services closer to citizens.

"As Huduma Kenya we are coming up with another channel which we refer to as Huduma Wheels. This is a truck that will be equipped with all the machinery needed to offer services, and it will be driven to the interior parts of the country," he said.

Once operational, the mobile service trucks are expected to carry the equipment needed to process a range of services on site.

Prior to that, Huduma Kenya had announced plans to roll out public procurement services across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, the agency said the move follows a partnership with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) aimed at improving access and efficiency.

"Kenyans will soon access public procurement services more easily as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) partners with Huduma Kenya to roll out services nationwide," the statement noted.

According to the statement, the agreement between the two institutions was reached during a meeting held at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices.

"In a consultative meeting held today at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices, the two institutions agreed on strategies to bring procurement services closer to citizens, reinforcing accountability and convenience," the statement added.

The agency said the rollout is expected to enhance transparency and improve service delivery across the procurement sector.

"The initiative is designed to strengthen compliance, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency, while expanding reach through Huduma Centres across the country," the statement concluded.