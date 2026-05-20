Editor's Review You were also DO, but we just cannot remember anything you did - Itumbi

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, responded to DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, who questioned his presence during the negotiations about the fuel crisis.

Itumbi told Gachaagua that, despite just being a 'blogger', he had more to offer during the discussions between public transport operators and the government.

He noted that he had grown in his career until former President Uhuru Kenyatta handpicked him to become a Digital Strategist in his government.

Itumbi stated that his work could speak for him and questioned why Gachagua did not take an issue with him when he was Deputy President

"Hii mambo ni ya God. I indeed started as a correspondent, then became a journalist, then a blogger and when Uhuru got the job, he appointed me as Digital Strategist.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua addressing Kenyans from London.

"I have done my work, and that is why you even recognised me while in the UK. Did you want the office to remain vacant? If anything, you were DP when I was given this job, but you did not complain," Itumbi disclosed.

He accused Gachagua of becoming envious of him after being removed from government and added that it was the ex-DP's own undoing, after he allegedly began fighting everyone in government.

Itumbi took a swipe at Gachagua and claimed that he had no track record while serving as a District Officer or Uhuru's personal assistant.

"You were also DO, but we just cannot remember anything you did. You became Uhuru's PA and your biggest achievement was making sure Uhuru lost the election," he reiterated.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination added that his office employed several Kenyans and helped several others.

During his address in London, Gachagua questioned why Itumbi was included in such a high-stakes meeting despite only being a blogger.

He slammed President William Ruto for allegedly allowing bloggers to 'run the country' while he was away on official duties.

The DCP Leader commented on a video of the proceedings of the meeting that leaked and went viral on social media.