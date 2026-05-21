Editor's Review Association of Matatu Transport Owners chairman, Kushian Muchiri, has criticised Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, accusing him of failing to engage transport stakeholders.

Association of Matatu Transport Owners chairman, Kushian Muchiri, has criticised Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, accusing him of failing to engage transport stakeholders.

In an interview on Wednesday, May 20, Muchiri claimed the sector had struggled to work with Chirchir due to the lack of consultation and communication.

"This is the first time that we’ve had a Minister for Transport (CS Davis Chirchir) who doesn’t meet the transport stakeholders. If he was in constant engagement with the industry, we would not be here. It is so difficult working with him," he said.

At the same time, Muchiri warned that matatu operators could resume industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by next week.

He said operators had already been forced to increase fares because of the rising cost of fuel.

"If our ultimatum is not met by Tuesday, we are back on the roads, we are back to the parking lot. The fares had to go up by 50% because when people went to fuel their vehicles, some were left paying for the vehicles from their pockets," he added.

At the same time, the matatu association boss praised Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for maintaining close consultations with transport operators.

He noted that Sakaja's administration had managed to avoid the strikes that characterised previous county governments.

"Johnson Sakaja is the only governor in Nairobi who has never had a strike; all the other governors we used to strike. During Sakaja’s tenure, you have never seen a matatu strike because he is very hands-on and always consulting with us on anything that he is doing around the county. You call him, and he will pick up," he further said.

File image of Association of Matatu Transport Owners Chairman Kushian Muchiri

The matatu strike was suspended for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period on one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," he stated.

Murkomen's declaration was corroborated by Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha, who called all matatu operators to return to work to make way for negotiations.

He assured the matatu owners that by next week, something good would have come up to provide a solution to the situation.

"We are going to work very closely with the government, and we have agreed to form a committee which is going to look into other issues related to the transport sector, mostly PSVs," Karakacha stated.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi termed the temporary halt of the strike as a white smoke in the deliberations between the government and the stakeholders.

He revealed that the government had spent Ksh2.7 billion to ensure the Ksh10 percent price reduction in the cost of a litre of diesel in the country.

Kennedy Kaunda, the Tourist Guide Association CEO who intercepted Wandayi's press conference with his viral 'with all due respect' remark, confirmed that the strike had been postponed.

"With all due respect and the respect that we have been given today, I can confirm that the strike has been suspended. Since we have suspended the strike to allow for negotiations, if we are not able to agree, we will come back," he stated.