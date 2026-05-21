May 21, 2026 at 09:40 AM

Editor's Review The German Embassy in Kenya has announced a teaching placement opportunity in Germany for Kenyan teachers through the PAD Professional Development Programme 2027.

The German Embassy in Kenya has announced a teaching placement opportunity in Germany for Kenyan teachers through the PAD Professional Development Programme 2027.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 20, the embassy said the programme is targeting German-language teachers at junior and senior high schools and will allow successful applicants to spend 11.5 months teaching at a school in Germany as part of a professional development and cultural exchange initiative.

According to details in the announcement, selected participants will either receive a monthly stipend of more than €1,500 or an employment contract offering approximately €2,500 per month during their stay in Germany.

Applicants interested in the programme must meet several requirements, including having C1 level proficiency in the German language and a minimum of three years of teaching experience.

The opportunity is being coordinated under PAD/KMK and supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The application deadline for the programme has been set for July 22, 2026.

Interested applicants have been advised to submit their applications online through the official portal at forms.kmk-pad.org/wbp/start.

File image of the German Embassy in Nairobi

This comes a month after the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) announced the opening of applications for its prestigious In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme targeting students across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an update on Monday, April 13, the German Embassy said the programme is designed to support academically qualified graduates who are interested in contributing to sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the region.

It specifically targets candidates planning to pursue a Master’s degree in development-related fields.

According to the announcement, the scholarships are available at selected institutions in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of disciplines aligned with sustainable development, including engineering, natural sciences, public and environmental health, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

The scholarship is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold at least a first academic degree and wish to enroll in a Master’s programme.

The DAAD has emphasized inclusivity, encouraging applications from women and candidates from less privileged regions or groups to ensure equal access to educational opportunities.

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive funding package, including monthly stipend payments, full tuition coverage, and annual research allowances.

In some cases, scholars may also benefit from opportunities for research stays abroad, depending on funding availability and the success of their application.