May 21, 2026 at 10:37 AM

Editor's Review Four people have been reported missing after a boat capsized in the Indian Ocean.

Four people have been reported missing after a boat capsized in the Indian Ocean.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the Kenya Red Cross said the incident occurred at the Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County.

The humanitarian organization noted that four individuals have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

The Kenya Red Cross also said efforts are ongoing to locate the other four missing persons.

“Search and rescue efforts are ongoing following a boat capsize incident at Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County. Four people have been rescued and taken to the hospital, while search efforts continue for four missing persons,” read the statement.

File image of Kenya Rec Cross personnel during a boat incident on May 9, 2026.

The organization mentioned that the rescue operation is being conducted by its aqua divers together with the Beach Management unit and fishing boats from the community.

“The response involves Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, Beach Management Unit, and community fishing boats,” Kenya Red Cross added.

The incident comes a week after four people were injured when two boats collided and capsized at Kilindi in Lamu.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the two boats were carrying a total of 19 people when the tragedy occurred.

The 4 victims who sustained serious injuries were evacuated and rushed to King Fahad Hospital for treatment, while 14 others who suffered minor injuries were treated at the scene.

“A boat capsize incident involving a collision between two boats carrying 19 people occurred this morning at Kilindi, Lamu County.

“Four critically injured casualties were evacuated to King Fahad Hospital, while 14 people with minor injuries were attended to at the scene,” Kenya Red Cross stated.

The organization said its action teams, community disaster responders, and local divers responded to the incident.