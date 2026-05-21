Editor's Review Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has called out former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i after he asked Kenyans to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has called out former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i after he asked Kenyans to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 20 night, CS Mbadi criticized Matiang’i for opposing the Finance Bill without specifically identifying any contentious clauses in the bill.

CS Mbadi reminded Matiang’i that he served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for a decade, during which multiple Finance Bills were passed.

“I have a problem with politicians out there who are telling Kenyans to reject the Finance Bill without saying what is wrong with it,” he stated.

“You have been a minister in Uhuru’s government for ten years, my friend Fred Matiang’i, you passed finance bills, 10 of them, most of them with problems,” said Mbadi.

File image of Fred Matiang'i.

The Treasury CS challenged Matiang’i to identify any contentious provisions in the Finance Bill 2026 instead of calling on Kenyans to reject the entire proposed legislation.

“Instead of telling Kenyans to reject, tell Kenyans I have a problem with this provision, that is responsible leadership, you cannot address a press conference without pointing out what you feel is wrong with the Finance Bill. Is that how you want to run this country as president?” Mbadi posed.

Matiang’i, on Wednesday, during a press briefing at the Jubilee party’s headquarters, called on Kenyans to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

The Jubilee Deputy party leader argued that the proposed legislation has punitive clauses that will allegedly worsen the cost of living.

“As the Jubilee Party, we are the first to say that we are joining other Kenyans in rejecting the Finance Bill 2026.

“When you look at what is contained in that Finance Bill, you wonder how we will survive. The cost of living is already unbearable for many people,” Matiang’i stated.