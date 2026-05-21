May 21, 2026 at 11:21 AM

Editor's Review President William Ruto is back in the country five days after departing for an official visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

President William Ruto is back in the country five days after departing for an official visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Head of State quietly returned to the country on Thursday, May 21, morning and landed in Mombasa County.

President Ruto jetted out of the country on Saturday, May 16, for Baku to attend the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

During the visit, the President held several bilateral talks, including one with President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, where the two leaders discussed strengthening diplomatic and economic relations.

"We are keen on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, particularly through the expansion of market access for Kenya’s agricultural products in Serbia," he stated after the meeting.

File image of President William Ruto in Mombasa.

Ruto also met Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to boosting trade and tourism ties.

He then travelled to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he held bilateral talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

While in Astana, Kenya and Kazakhstan signed bilateral agreements on ICT and e-government services, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, finance, tourism, climate action, mining, and exploration and space technology.

President Ruto was there after awarded the Order of Dostyk, First Degree, one of the highest state honours in Kazakhstan.

During the conferment ceremony on Wednesday, May 20, the Kazakhstan government said the award recognised Ruto's efforts in promoting bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Ruto is now set to embark on a five-day development tour in the coast region, where he is expected to launch and inspect several infrastructure projects.

The President is set to hand over title deeds in Mombasa for all six counties in the coastal region.

Ruto will then commission the Kizingitini Fish Market in Lamu, inspect the Hindi Modern Market and break ground for the construction of the A7 Junction Safirisi–Ndeu road.

In Kilifi County, the Head of State will break ground for the Tezo–Kakanjuni road, commission the Mariakani Power Sub-Station and preside over the laying of foundation stones for modern markets in Kaloleni, Ganze and Nyali.

President Ruto’s itinerary will also take him to Tana River and Kwale to inspect and launch development projects.