Editor's Review Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has responded to Siaya Governor James Orengo following controversial remarks he made during a recent roadside rally.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has responded to Siaya Governor James Orengo following controversial remarks he made during a recent roadside rally.

In an open letter on Thursday, May 21, Wanga said she was addressing the matter not in her official capacities, but as a woman reflecting on the challenges of leadership in spaces historically dominated by men.

"I write this letter in my personal capacity, not as Governor of Homa Bay County, nor as Chairperson of the ODM Party, but simply as Gladys: daughter, mother, wife, and a woman who, like many others, continues to navigate leadership in spaces that often demand strength while offering little grace. For many years, these spaces were occupied by men, and only courageous women dared to break through," she stated.

Wanga said she initially chose not to publicly respond to the remarks, but later felt compelled to speak because of the broader implications of the comments and what they represented for women in leadership.

"I have reflected deeply on the remarks you recently made concerning me. I chose silence at first, because I have always believed that not every disagreement demands public contest, and not every hurt should invite a public response. Yet some moments require reflection, not because of the individuals involved, but because of what they represent," she added.

Wanga further said the comments left her reflecting on the values of older generations of leaders she had long respected.

"Indeed, listening to your remarks and the manner in which they were received left me wondering how I would have felt hearing the same words from my own late father - whom I saw for only a few years - and from respected men of his generation like you, to whom I had looked for guidance and direction," she continued.

Wanga said language that demeans women in public life resonates beyond the individual targeted and reflects challenges many women continue to face.

"When remarks directed at a woman carry undertones that diminish, ridicule, or reduce her because of her gender, age, or place in public life, they travel far beyond their immediate target. They become an echo familiar to millions of women and girls who have endured various forms of gender-based violence, exclusion, intimidation, and dismissal in workplaces, homes, and public spaces. They run through the vertebrae like lightning striking a tree," she further said.

File image of Gladys Wanga

Wanga said her response was not meant to pressure Orengo into apologising publicly, but rather to encourage reflection among leaders.

"I do not write this to seek an apology through public pressure, nor to invite sympathy for myself. I write in the hope that moments such as these can remind us all - especially those of us privileged to be in leadership, and particularly in spaces where, traditionally, women were only supposed to be seen and not heard- that strength and dignity are never diminished by kindness, and that authority need not come at the expense of another’s humanity," she noted.

Wanga also said she had chosen forgiveness despite the humiliation she felt from the incident.

"I therefore choose forgiveness. I was humbled just as I was humiliated. More importantly, I choose to leave the door open for engagement, dialogue, and collaboration on matters that uplift our people and propel our community forward. After all, God gave us the responsibility to make our community better and more respectable," she said.

Wanga also linked the dispute to ongoing political disagreements within ODM following the death of party leader Raila Odinga, reiterating her support for Senator Oburu Oginga.

"Our region deserves leadership that inspires hope, not needless turf wars with a girl the age of your daughter. If my resolve to stand with Sen. (Dr.) Oburu Oginga as the Party Leader of our great party after the passing of our beloved leader, H.E. Raila Odinga (may he continue resting in peace) means I must endure more of these embarrassing insults and unnecessary tirades, so be it. Dr. Oburu was elected by thousands of party delegates in broad daylight," she added.

Wanga concluded her message by urging leaders to preserve dignity even amid political disagreements.

"Governor, may this moment become not a point of division, but an opportunity for reflection, healing, and a renewed commitment to building a public culture where women and men can disagree vigorously yet preserve each other’s dignity," she concluded.

Following Orengo's remarks, members of the Siaya County Assembly threatened to table an impeachment motion against him.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, Majority Chief Whip Booker Bonyo threatened to collect signatures to kick off the impeachment process.

He described Orengo as a rogue governor for making comments that the MCA Women Caucus described as 'sexist', referring to Wanga's political career.

"I, as the whip, want you members to allow me to whip you to impeach Orengo. I’m going to collect signatures for Orengo to be impeached because we cannot have a rogue governor," he stated.

Siaya County Assembly Majority Leader Martin Otieno demanded an apology from Orengo, declaring that the MCAs would not attend any executive functions until the county chief expressed regret over his utterance.

Nominated MCA Cynthia Akinyi also expressed disappointment with the Siaya Governor, adding that he should be mentoring young leaders instead of undermining them, especially female ones.

"Someone who is mentoring everyone in the political space cannot go on top of a vehicle and start uttering the kind of sexist remarks and making women objects of sex. For me, that was sexual harassment," she stated.

Other female leaders demanded respect from Orengo, adding that women leaders deserved respect as much as their male counterparts.