Editor's Review FIFA President Gianni Infantino has mourned the death of Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo, describing him as a player whose legacy in Kenyan football will never be forgotten.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has mourned the death of Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo, describing him as a player whose legacy in Kenyan football will never be forgotten.

In a condolence message on Thursday, May 21, Infantino paid tribute to the former midfielder’s achievements for both Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia FC.

"I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player Allan Thigo. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss," the letter read.

Infantino highlighted Thigo’s contribution to the national team, noting his role in helping Kenya qualify for its maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

"During his international career, Allan Thigo won over 80 caps for Kenya and was part of the national team that qualified for their first-ever African Cup of Nations in 1972," the letter added.

The FIFA boss also reflected on Thigo’s successful club career with Gor Mahia, where he became one of the most respected midfielders of his generation.

"At club level, he will be remembered for his long career with Gor Mahia FC, notably winning an unbeaten league title in 1976, before leading the club to the final of the 1979 African Cup Winners' Cup," the letter further read.

Infantino further praised Thigo’s qualities on and off the pitch, describing him as a leader whose influence extended beyond football.

"Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia FC legend, known for his creativity, vision, and commanding presence in midfield, his dedication and passion for football. His legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality, and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed," the letter added.

File image of Allan Thigo

Infantino concluded by extending condolences to the Kenyan football fraternity and Thigo’s family.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Football Kenya Federation, and to Allan Thigo's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you," the letter concluded.

This comes months after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed that FIFA lifted the financial sanction that had resulted in the suspension of development funding under the FIFA Forward Programme.

In a statement on Monday, December 15, 2025, FKF said the decision follows a positive review by FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) after assessing FKF’s progress following a central audit review.

However, according to the federation, it will remain under a monthly reporting framework until at least March 2026.

FKF said the decision was communicated through a formal letter from FIFA dated Monday, December 15, after the GACC reviewed the federation’s compliance status at its meeting held Monday, December 8.

"The FIFA administration would like to thank you for your cooperation during the concluded 2024 central audit review process. Pursuant to Article 15 of the FIFA Forward Development Programme Regulations, the FIFA Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) assessed the progress made by your Member Association since the last year and the reported results of your Member Association (MA) at its most recent meeting of December 8, 2025," FIFA said in a letter to FKF.

FIFA noted that FKF had taken positive steps in implementing the agreed action plan and recorded improved audit results, which informed the committee’s decision.

"In light of the positive steps made by the Football Kenya Federation regarding the implementation of the action plan and the improved results of the 2024 central audit review, we hereby confirm that your case was positively reviewed by the GACC during their meeting," FIFA added.

Following the new development, FIFA confirmed that development funding would now resume, while stressing the need for continued reforms and close monitoring of fund usage.

"The Governance Audit and Compliance Committee has decided that the standard release of development funding under the Forward Programme is to be resumed with immediate effect. In light of this decision, FIFA strongly encourages you to continue to implement the requisite identified actions to improve the standards of financial management and governance within your association.

"In agreement with the GACC kindly bear in mind that the monthly reporting mechanism on the use of the FIFA FORWARD funds will remain at least until the next GACC meeting in March 2026," FIFA further said.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed welcomed the decision, terming it a major milestone in the federation’s reform agenda and efforts to restore confidence in Kenyan football.

"This decision by FIFA is a strong vote of confidence in the direction we are taking as a Federation. Step by step, we are fixing Kenyan football by strengthening governance, improving financial management, and restoring credibility at all levels," he said.

Mohammed said the outcome was the result of collective effort and reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

"This outcome has been achieved through hard work, discipline, and collective responsibility by the FKF leadership and secretariat. We remain fully committed to meeting all FIFA requirements and ensuring that these resources are used transparently and solely for the development of football in Kenya," he added.