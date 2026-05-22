Editor's Review The US government has imposed sanctions on Tanzanian Police Force Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele over violations of human rights against Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire.

The United States Department of State has imposed sanctions on Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele over violations of human rights.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US government has credible information that Mafwele was involved in the torture of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and his Ugandan counterpart Agather Atuhaire while in Tanzania.

Rubio noted that the senior Tanzanian police official will be barred from entering the US following the sanction.

“The Department of State is designating Tanzanian Police Force (TPF) Senior Assistant Commissioner Faustine Jackson Mafwele under Section 7031(c) based on credible information that he was involved in gross violations of human rights.

“One year ago, members of the TPF detained, tortured, and sexually assaulted Ugandan Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan Boniface Mwangi, who were in Dar es Salaam to observe the judicial trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. This designation prohibits Mafwele from entering the United States,” read the statement.

File image of Marco Rubio.

Mwangi and Atuhaire had travelled to Tanzania in May 2025 to attend court proceedings of Tundu Lissu, a Tanzanian opposition leader facing treason charges.

The two were arrested from their respective hotel rooms and taken into custody, where they were tortured and sexually assaulted.

Mwangi resurfaced on Thursday, May 22, in Ukunda, Kwale County, after he was deported from Tanzania. The activist was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

Speaking after his release, Mwangi revealed that he was inhumanely tortured during detention.

“I have gone through four very dark days. I have been tortured very badly. I can barely walk,” Mwangi said.

“We were tortured and told to strip naked and bathe. We couldn’t walk and were told to crawl and wash off the blood.”