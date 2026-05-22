May 22, 2026 at 08:26 AM

Editor's Review Police Officers in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with stealing a firearm from a police officer.

Police Officers in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with stealing a firearm from a police officer.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the incident happened on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to the DCI, the suspect, identified as Brian Kibet, walked into the Kitale Police station claiming he had recently been transferred from Eldoret.

The suspect struck up friendly conversations with officers at the gate and requested assistance in finding accommodation.

“It all unfolded on Wednesday, 20th May 2026, when a man clad in a police raincoat, claiming to be a newly posted officer from Eldoret, sauntered into Kitale Police Station.

“With an air of familiarity, he chatted up the officers on gate duty, charmingly asking for help in finding accommodation in the police line. Little did they know this was no ordinary tale of a newly posted officer,” read the statement in part.

File image of the recovered police firearm.

Kibet then asked the police officers to show him a spot where he could have a meal, and the unsuspecting officers accompanied him to a nearby hotel.

The suspect then duped one of the officers into helping him carry his belongings when he allegedly managed to steal a loaded Steyr rifle loaded with 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition and jumped onto a waiting motorcycle.

“As they walked, the sly thief cleverly duped one of the officers into helping carry his belongings, all while surreptitiously snatching the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle, complete with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“With lightning speed, the suspect then hopped onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off into the night, leaving confusion and disbelief in his wake,” DCI said.

Police officers launched a manhunt for Kibet, and through crucial leads, they tracked the suspect to Sokomoko Village in Trans Nzoia East.

Kibet was found in possession of the stolen Steyr rifle, loaded with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and ready for action.

The 22-year-old was swiftly taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

This comes weeks after DCI detectives arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm stolen from a police officer.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, DCI said the two suspects, Cyrus Mureithi Mburu and Peter Kangethe, were nabbed during an intelligence-led operation in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County.

A search conducted at Mburu’s residence led to the recovery of a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a half-litre of gun oil.

The DCI detectives also recovered a Ceska pistol, which was robbed from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB).