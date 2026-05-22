Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has explained how motorists and interested parties can confirm whether a eLogbook is genuine.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has explained how motorists and interested parties can confirm whether an electronic logbook (eLogbook) is genuine.

In an update on Friday, May 22, the authority said users can easily verify the authenticity of the document through the QR code printed on the eLogbook.

"To verify the authenticity of an elogbook, interested parties may scan the QR code printed on the elogbook. The verification and validity information will be generated instantly," NTSA said.

NTSA noted that individuals seeking more detailed information about a vehicle can apply for an official motor vehicle records search as provided for under the law.

"To access the complete motor vehicle records, a copy of records search must be requested as provided under Section 5 of the Traffic Act (Cap 403)," the authority added.

NTSA also outlined the services and transactions that automatically generate an eLogbook within its system.

These include motor vehicle registration, motor vehicle transfer of ownership, alternative transfer of ownership, Asset Financing - In charge, Asset Financing - Discharge, re-registration of motor vehicle, de-registration of motor vehicle, change of particulars inspection, and duplicate logbook.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

Notably, NTSA explained that the new e-logbook would make vehicle ownership easier, safer and more convenient.

According to the authority, applications for the electronic document will be processed instantly, cutting off the waiting period that lasted days or even weeks.

NTSA further explained that the new digital logbooks would make the vehicle sale and transfer process free from fraud through their real-time updates and tamper-proof features.

This means that any changes in ownership would reflect instantly to avoid cases where unsuspecting buyers are duped by devious sellers who may backtrack on sales after receiving payment.

According to NTSA, the new logbooks will have digital encryption that makes the document very difficult to forge, thus eliminating the risk of logbook scams.

Car owners will have easy access to their logbooks, without the burden of walking around with a physical copy to show proof of ownership.

Motorists who intend to use their vehicles to seek financing from commercial banks will enjoy faster loan approvals thanks to the seamless bank integration feature and the direct verification of ownership status.

NTSA explained that upon migrating to the e-Logbook, motorists will not have to worry about insurance payment dates as they will receive automated reminders.