Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced a series of new directives targeting the public transport sector, including fresh measures on matatu artwork.

President William Ruto has announced a series of new directives targeting the public transport sector, including fresh measures on matatu artwork.

Speaking on Friday, May 22, the Head of State said the government would allow matatus to continue using graffiti while ensuring safety standards are maintained.

"Recognising the important role of creativity and self-expression within our transport culture, I have directed NTSA to facilitate an enabling environment for matatu operators to continue utilising artwork and graffiti on their vehicles in a manner that upholds safety and respect for other road users," he said.

Ruto also directed the Ministry of Transport to work with banks and other financial institutions to help operators struggling with financial pressure currently facing the sector.

"The Ministry of Transport will engage financial institutions and banking partners to provide a platform for transport operators to address the financial challenges arising from the current crisis, including the possibility of temporary relief on lending terms within the sector," he added.

On insurance concerns, Ruto said the government would involve the Insurance Regulatory Authority and other stakeholders to tackle issues surrounding delayed or disputed insurance claims affecting matatu operators.

"The Ministry of Transport will work together with the Insurance Regulatory Authority to engage stakeholders and address concerns relating to insurance claims affecting public transport operators," he continued.

File image of President William Ruto during a meeting with transport stakeholders in Mombasa

At the same time, Ruto ordered a review of key laws governing the sector, including the Insurance Act and the Auctioneers Act, within the next three months.

"I have further directed that an immediate review of both the Insurance Act and the Auctioneers Act be undertaken and concluded within the next three months in order to establish a more responsive and fairer framework for players within the sector," he further said.

Ruto further announced that the government would move to regulate pricing within the ride-hailing industry through consultations with digital taxi companies and drivers.

"The Ministry of Transport, through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), will engage transport network companies and drivers operating under digital taxi platforms with a view to implementing regulations on a minimum taxi fare and resolving the long-running disputes affecting the ride-hailing sector," he noted.

Elsewhere, Ruto has directed a reduction in diesel prices by Ksh10 per litre in the June-July cycle, saying the directive follows consultations from stakeholders in the transport sector.

The Head of State said the reduction of Diesel prices by Ksh10 per liter will help stabilize pump prices and provide relief to consumers.

"After consultations with the leaders from the transport sector, we had many hours of consultations with them yesterday.

"I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by Ksh10 for the June-July cycle to stabilize pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers," he announced.

At the same time, Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport to engage financial institutions to provide temporary relief to transport operators.

"The Ministry of Transport will engage financial institutions and the banking sector to provide a platform for transport operators to address the financial challenges arising from the current crisis, including the possibility of temporary relief on lending terms within the sector," he stated.