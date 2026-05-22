Editor's Review The Embassy of Ireland in Kenya has announced a change in its visa application process, shifting away from direct appointment services at the embassy.

The Embassy of Ireland in Kenya has announced a change in its visa application process, shifting away from direct appointment services at the embassy.

In an update on Friday, May 22, the embassy said the change takes effect immediately and introduces a new partnership model for handling visa submissions in Nairobi.

Under the new system, applicants will no longer book or attend visa appointments at the embassy itself.

Instead, all supporting documents will be submitted through a designated visa centre managed by VFS Global.

"As of 21 May 2026, the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya has transferred to a partnership with VFS Global.

"Kenyan and Kenyan Resident visa applicants will submit their supporting documents at the VFS submission centre in Nairobi," the embassy said.

The mission confirmed that visa appointments at the embassy will no longer be offered.

File image of VFS Global offices in Nairobi

This comes days after President William Ruto announced that Kenya would have an embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan by 2027.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 20, he announced that Kenya would first set up a consulate general, which will be upgraded into an embassy by next year.

Ruto explained that the embassy will help consolidate the bilateral agreements signed between Kenya and Kazakhstan, and give importance and momentum to the relationship between the two countries.

"Having assessed the opportunities available between the two countries, and the immense relationship that can be built by our two economies, we will immediately open a consular general office here in Astana," he stated.

Ruto appreciated the decision by the government of Kazakhstan to establish an embassy in Nairobi in June 2025.

The two countries signed bilateral agreements on ICT and e-government services, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, finance, tourism, climate action, mining, and exploration and space technology.

He used the opportunity to market Kenya as a business and investment destination not only for Kazakhstan, but also for other Asian countries.

"Kenya is ready for investment, partnerships and ready to work with Kazakhstan in shaping a new era of economic cooperation linking Africa, Central Asia and the global market," he stated.