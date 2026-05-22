Editor's Review Matatu operators have officially called off the nationwide matatu strike following talks with President William Ruto.

Matatu operators have officially called off the nationwide matatu strike following talks with President William Ruto.

Federation of Public Transport Sector Chairperson Edwin Mukabana made the announcement on Friday, May 22, during a press briefing at State House, Mombasa.

Mukabana explained that the strike, which was suspended on Tuesday, May 19, has now been called off.

“To all our members, especially our investors, drivers, and conductors, after these good deliberations we have had with His Excellency President Ruto, the strike we had suspended has now been fully called off, and this will take immediate effect, and everyone should return their vehicles to the road,” Mukabana announced.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) Chairperson Albert Kakakacha also confirmed that the strike has been called off after successful talks with President Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto with Matatu stakeholders at State House, Mombasa.

“We had suspended the strike, but we have called it off. So we will not have a strike next week, we will be going to work,” Karakacha stated.

The announcement comes after President Ruto directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to reduce diesel prices by KSh 10 per liter in the June-July cycle.

The Head of State said the reduction of Diesel prices will help stabilize pump prices and provide relief to consumers.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by Ksh10 for the June-July cycle to stabilize pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers,” Ruto announced.

At the same time, President Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport to engage financial institutions and banking partners to provide a platform for transport operators to address the financial challenges arising from the current fuel price crisis.

He also ordered the Ministry of Transport to work together with the Insurance Regulatory Authority to address concerns relating to insurance claims affecting public transport operators.

Further, the President directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to facilitate an enabling environment for matatu operators to continue utilizing artwork and graffiti on their vehicles.

Matatu operators on Tuesday suspended their strike for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

The announcement was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period of one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," Murkomen stated.