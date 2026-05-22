Editor's Review Wycliffe Oparanya has claimed that his ministry has been sidelined within government operations, alleging that he frequently struggles to access facilitation for official duties.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has claimed that his ministry has been sidelined within government operations, alleging that he frequently struggles to access facilitation for official duties.

Speaking on Thursday, May 21, the CS said he has on several occasions been forced to seek help from others whenever he travels for government assignments because of a lack of funding.

Oparanya questioned whether his office was being treated with the same recognition as other Cabinet ministries within the government structure.

"I do not know whether my office is recognised as one of the offices of a Cabinet Secretary in this government or not. Whenever I go out, I get stranded because there is no facilitation, and I have to call some of them for help," he said.

Oparanya further alleged that accounting officers within ministries have taken control of financial approvals, leaving Cabinet Secretaries struggling to access resources for their official responsibilities.

"Since Principal Secretaries are accounting officers, they are always signing for themselves. I do not want to continue being a beggar before my juniors," he further said.

File image of Wycliffe Oparanya

Oparanya becomes the second Cabinet Secretary under President William Ruto's administration to complain against the government.

Justin Muturi was fired from the Cabinet following a public fallout with Ruto weeks after the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi.

Ruto later said Muturi was incompetent during his tenure as Attorney General.

The Head of State, who was speaking on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, during an Iftar dinner at State House, accused Muturi of delaying the establishment of a Waqf, an Islamic endowment system that has been the subject of governance debates.

Ruto expressed confidence in Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, assuring Muslims that the issue will be resolved.

"I had a problem with the AG who was there, he was fairly incompetent. But I now have a very competent lady in that position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out in a matter of months," he said.

In response, Muturi said there is no provision for a Muslim Endowment Fund under the Waqf Act No. 8 of 2022, also pointing out that waqf is managed by the Waqf Commission.

"Under the Waqf Act no.8 of 2022 there’s no provision for a “Muslim Endowment Fund “. It must be understood that a waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission," he added.