Editor's Review The DCI has appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to criminal activities witnessed during the recent fuel-related protests across the country.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to criminal activities witnessed during the recent fuel-related protests across the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the DCI said the suspects are believed to have participated in a series of violent and destructive acts, including robbery, arson, looting, and damage to property during the demonstrations.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking information that may lead to the arrest of the individuals whose images are captured below, believed to have engaged in acts of robbery with violence, robbery, malicious damage to property, arson, looting and other criminal activities witnessed during the recent fuel-related protests in various parts of the country," the statement read.

The agency said the suspects were captured on camera while allegedly carrying out the crimes, which it noted caused significant destruction and posed a danger to the public.

"The suspects were captured while committing criminal acts that not only damaged businesses and public infrastructure but also endangered the lives and safety of innocent members of the public," the statement added.

File image of the suspects

The DCI urged Kenyans who may recognise any of the individuals in the circulated images to report the information through police channels or anonymously through its reporting platforms.

"Members of the public who may recognise any of the individuals appearing in the photographs are urged to share information with the nearest police station or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp 0709 570 000," the statement concluded.

File image of the suspects

Elsewhere, police officers in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with stealing a firearm from a police officer.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the DCI said the incident happened on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to the agency, the suspect, identified as Brian Kibet, walked into the Kitale Police station claiming he had recently been transferred from Eldoret.

The suspect struck up friendly conversations with officers at the gate and requested assistance in finding accommodation.

"It all unfolded on Wednesday, 20th May 2026, when a man clad in a police raincoat, claiming to be a newly posted officer from Eldoret, sauntered into Kitale Police Station.

"With an air of familiarity, he chatted up the officers on gate duty, charmingly asking for help in finding accommodation in the police line. Little did they know this was no ordinary tale of a newly posted officer," read the statement in part.

Kibet then asked the police officers to show him a spot where he could have a meal, and the unsuspecting officers accompanied him to a nearby hotel.

The suspect then duped one of the officers into helping him carry his belongings when he allegedly managed to steal a loaded Steyr rifle loaded with 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition and jumped onto a waiting motorcycle.

"As they walked, the sly thief cleverly duped one of the officers into helping carry his belongings, all while surreptitiously snatching the officer’s loaded Steyr rifle, complete with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

"With lightning speed, the suspect then hopped onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off into the night, leaving confusion and disbelief in his wake," DCI said.

Police officers launched a manhunt for Kibet, and through crucial leads, they tracked the suspect to Sokomoko Village in Trans Nzoia East.

Kibet was found in possession of the stolen Steyr rifle, loaded with twenty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition, and ready for action.

The 22-year-old was swiftly taken into custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.