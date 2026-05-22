Editor's Review Police recovered ammunition and improvised explosive device-related materials during the raid.

Police officers were engaged in a fierce shootout with suspected members of the Al-Shabaab terror group when they raided their camp at Qanjara Durow, Garissa County.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the National Police Service explained that a multi-agency team conducted a sting operation after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of the militants.

The officers managed to neutralise the threat posed by the suspected terrorists, who opened fire indiscriminately.

"During the operation, security personnel established a presence near Gel Qad Junction before advancing towards Qanjara Durow, where they encountered suspected militants and engaged in a fierce exchange of fire.

"They overpowered the Al-Shabaab militants and secured the area. The team further dismantled the camp after neutralising more militants who were present," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the items recovered by police officers after raiding an Al-Shabaab camp.



The elite group of officers took control of the camp, where they recovered weapons of mass destruction used by the suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

"The team recovered assorted materials linked to militant activities, including communication equipment, improvised explosive device (IED)-related materials, uniforms, ammunition, food supplies, and other logistical items," the statement added.

NPS confirmed that the recovered items were ferried to a secure location, where detectives are expected to conduct further examination.

The Police reaffirmed its commitment to protecting communities and sustaining operations aimed at degrading criminal and extremist activities.

Meanwhile, the NPS called on Kenyans to chip in by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) using the toll-free lines.

The raid came two months after the police foiled a planned terror attack in February 2026. According to the police, the Al-Shabaab militant group had planned to conduct a severe attack in Nairobi during Ramdhan celebrations.