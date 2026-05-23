Editor's Review "In my late brother's will, he was not there, and he does not even look like us."

Former Deputy President Rigati Gachagua has debunked the reports that a man currently serving a 20-year jail term for robbery with violence is the son of his brother, the late Nderitu Gachagua.

Speaking during an engagement with Kenyans in the United Kingdom on Friday, May 22, Gachagua maintained that Jackson Kihara was not his nephew.z

He stated that the government pushed propaganda that he was allegedly jailed in the height of a protracted battle over the late Nderitu's estate to soil his reputation with Kenyans.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that the move was made after President William Ruto allegedly found no corruption case that pointed to him.

"The other day, they went to Manyani and looked for a criminal who was jailed there and told him to say that he was the son of my late brother. Nobody knows him; we have never seen him.

"In my late brother's will, he was not there, and he does not even look like us," he stated.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua addressing Kenyans in Swindon, the UK.

Gachagua rubbished claims that he jailed his so-called nephew because his late brother had died and left secrets with him, which he wanted access to.

He further poked holes into the narrative that was meant to discredit him before Kenyans.

"He claimed that he was given the secrets by his father when he died. The young man was jailed in 2013. At the time, Nderitu was governor, and he died here in London in 2017," the ex-DP added.

The DCP Leader alleged that the convict was purportedly working with people from State House and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who allegedly promised to secure his release if he went on with the scheme.

He maintained that he has never been involved with corruption and promised to fight corruption if given a chance to lead the country.

A deeper dive into the matter by NairobiLeo.co.ke revealed certain discrepancies in the narrative that the convict was Gachagua's nephew.

The first is in the names. According to court documents, the man convicted for 20 years is Jackson Kihara Gachucha. He does not hold the Gachagua family name.

Furthermore, when the deceased wrote his will, he left his ancestral home, a four-acre plot with a house, to his eldest son, one of whom was Jason Kariuki, and not Jackson.

Court documents further reveal that Gachucha was charged with robbery with violence for an incident that took place along Langata Road in 2015. He, jointly with others, is accused of using a dangerous weapon to rob their victim of a motor vehicle.

He filed the appeal on March 15, 2018, at the High Court in Milimani. The court decided to set aside his death sentence and ordered a retrial, where he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In his recent appeal of the 20-year sentence, Gachucha claimed that he was framed by his relatives over documents that his father left him, and asked the court to allow him to go and retrieve the documents.