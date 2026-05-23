Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of Siaya, Kisumu, and Busia counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages that will affect parts of Siaya, Kisumu, and Busia counties on Sunday, May 24.

In a notice on Saturday, May 23, the company said the planned interruptions are meant to facilitate scheduled maintenance works.

In Siaya County, the outage will run from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. and will affect a wide range of areas including Ambira Hospital, Ligega, Got Nanga, Sihayi, Uhuru, Ramunde, Indangalasia, Konyango, Sega, Lunjire, Nyambiro, Ligala, Komolo College, Kodongo, Ugunja Town, Ambira, Ukwala, Aboke, Obet, Ratado, Rambula, Mbosie, Uhuru Market, Luhano, Miyare, Humwend, Kolali, Nyaharwa, Got Odima, Got Rembo, Shifuyo, Ugenya TVC, Uranga, Mwer, Boro, Pisoko, Mulaha, Mbaga Complex, Hawinga, Sidundo, Nyandorera, Kodiere, and Sigomre Market.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Bao Conference, Gura Village, Madungu, Luru, Uloma, Ulanda, Tingare, Binga, Sofia, Got Osimbo, Bar Atheng, Kirind, Nyamwoso, Ukalama, Soweto, Ngop Misengni Rangala Project, Simerro, Ugolwe, Simenya, Nyambonia Village, Argwings Kodhek, Sidindi, Markuny, Mandeya, Ndere, Lana, Malanga, Mwadi, Masene, Barko, Got Kowiri, Dudi, Mutumbu, Got Regea, Munyanja, Sikalame, Mudhiero, Mayingo, Ruwe, Uhuyi, Yala Town, Ulumbi, Anyiko, Nyawara, Muhanda, Luri, Gongo, Nango Gonga, Sawagongo, TG Water, Ndori Market, Ramba, Nyayiera Water, Kussa, Kandaria, Omia Diere, and Nyilima will also be affected.

Other affected areas are Rarieda HQ, Aram, Ragegni, Ruma, Gagra, Chianda, Madiany, Lweya, Owimbi, Asembo Bay, Kamito, Mahaya, Luanda Kotieno, Rachar, Uhendo, Manyuanda, Amoyo, Kawuondi, Masala, Abimbo, Got Kachieng, Misoli, Rangala Complex, Sango, Kobare, Nyadhi, Kowet, Got Oyenga, Biyogo Farm, Ndere, Segere, Dominion Farm, Harambee, Ratuoro, Obambo, Lake Kanyaboli, Sulwe, Randago, Tingwangi, Ojwando, Upanda, Murmalanga, Sirembe, Sirodha, Komuok, Dienya, Aluor Complex, Rera KMTC, Panyako, Nguge, Kotoo, Nyangweso Market, Kojuok, Bagdad, Kodiaga and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the outage will affect the Abbysinia Company and Kisumu Concrete areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to experience the blackout include Abbysinia, Kisumu Concrete, Kenya Re Estate, Translake International, Ezra Gumbe, Jomo Kenyatta International Sports Ground Ogango and nearby customers.

Meanwhile, in Busia County, the power interruption will also run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Mundika, Busia Sugar Factory, Nasewa Industrial Park, SUO Water, Matyos, Bumusiru, Shibale, Ruambua, Hakati, Bunyala, Port Victoria, Budalangi, Bumala Market, Ligingo, Nang’ina, Sioport, Bumbe, Shishenyi, Funyula, and Sijowa.

Muramba, Butula Boys, Masende Valleys, Bar-Ober, Buria, Bumala Market, Kingandole, Busiada, Buhalire, Harambe Irrigation Scheme, Ruambua Health Centre, Mau-Mau, Mabinzu, Rukala Makunda and adjacent customers will also be affected.