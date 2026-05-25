May 25, 2026 at 08:54 AM

Editor's Review Parliament has dismissed reports circulating online claiming that the Finance Bill 2026 seeks to introduce annual land rent on freehold land.

Parliament has dismissed reports circulating online claiming that the Finance Bill 2026 seeks to introduce annual land rent on freehold land.

In a statement on Monday May 25, Parliament termed the claims as fake, noting that the Finance Bill, 2026 has no clauses relating to land or land rent.

Parliament urged members of the public to disregard the claims, saying they are intended to mislead Kenyans.

“It has been brought to our attention that false information is circulating online regarding the Finance Bill, 2026.

“The false information alleges that the Finance Bill, 2026, has provisions on land, which will require Kenyans to pay annual land rent on freehold land,” read the statement in part.

File image of the National Assembly.

According to Parliament, the Finance Bill 2026 has 57 clauses, and none of the clauses relate to land.

“The 2026 Finance Bill contains a total of 57 clauses, and none is on the subject of land,” the statement stated.

Parliament also dismissed allegations that President William Ruto had already signed into law a separate land law introducing annual land rent for freehold land owners.

“There is no such Bill in Parliament, and no Act has been passed by Parliament or signed into law by the President in the current Parliament relating to land rent on freehold land,” Parliament added.

The clarification comes after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka alleged that the government wants to quietly introduce leasehold ownership.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, the former vice president said the bloodshed during the fight for independence will be for nothing if the current administration introduces annual rent on freehold land.

“Reject the Finance Bill 2026 because it quietly introduces leasehold land ownership. Dedan Kimathi would have died in vain, and the blood Kenyans shed for our land rights will be for nothing.

“Kenyans will end up paying rent on leasehold land. That is what this administration wants to introduce, but our position is to reject it,” Kalonzo claimed.