Editor's Review Gachagua revealed that 4.5 million Kenyans had registered to become DCP members.

The DCP National Executive Council (NEC) has appointed Nyandarua Senator John Methu as the party's Secretary General.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, May 25, party leader Rigathi Gachagua confirmed Methu's appointment and stated that his name had been forwarded to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Gachagua confirmed that the DCP lawyers were working on any legal proceedings that may arise following the Senator's appointment to the new role.

The appointment may necessitate action from the UDA party, as the law demands that any individual who leaves the party under which he was elected must resign and run for office under the new party.

"Methu will start acting today as Secretary General-designate and be the spokesperson of DCP on all matters starting today. In the fullness of time, his name will be forwarded to the registrar of political parties so that he is registered as the duly appointed SG of DCP.

A file photo of ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the press on May 25, 2026.



"Having been elected to the Senate on a UDA ticket, our lawyers are looking at the legal implications, but Senator John Methu, for all practical purposes, is a member of DCP," Gachagua stated.

The DCP NEC assigned Methu his first assignment: to work with Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia and other leaders to ensure that DCP wins the upcoming Ol Kalou by-elections.

Gachagua also announced that 4.5 million Kenyans had registered as DCP members. However, he claimed that the ORPP was allegedly frustrating members who wanted to transfer their membership from UDA to his party.

"We have so far registered 4,576,345 persons who have registered as members of the party. We have a big challenge with the ORPP because their system has refused to remove people from UDA to DCP, and we think it is deliberate," he claimed.

The former Deputy President disclosed that thousands of Kenyans had expressed interests to run for elective seats under DCP in the upcoming elections.

These include 34 gubernatorial aspirants, 98 senatorial aspirants, 765 aspirants eying Member of Parliament, and Woman Representative seats and 11, 564 aspirants for Members of County Assembly positions.

Gachagua has tasked Methu to ensure that the party has registered at least 10 million Kenyans as members ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Senator's appointment follows his unshaken loyalty to the former Deputy President, as he has emerged as the right-hand man.