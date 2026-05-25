Editor's Review The government has responded to claims by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and Hamisi MP Charles Gimose regarding alleged plans to manipulate the 2027 General Election.

The government has responded to claims by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and Hamisi MP Charles Gimose regarding alleged plans to manipulate the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in an event over the weekend, Gimose appeared to urge UDA delegates to interfere with the voting process during the 2027 polls.

"I want you, as UDA delegates, when you are at the polling station, to try and carry out serious vote manipulation," the lawmaker said.

On his part, Savula claimed President William Ruto controls the electoral budget and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"We are the ones who prepare the election budget. We are the ones who pay the IEBC and the commissioners; Ruto controls that budget, so how can he possibly lose?" he asked.

However, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has dismissed the allegations, insisting Ruto remains popular among Kenyans because of his administration’s performance.

"The government of Kenya led by President William Ruto has done so much for Kenyans, and we have the confidence because of the turnaround that the President has occasioned for the last three and a half years," he said.

File image of Isaac Mwaura

Mwaura noted that any statements regarding rigging the upcoming elections does not reflect the position of the government.

"Kenyans have confidence in him, and they are going to elect him overwhelmingly come 2027. So any allegations that are made are just mere statements and do not reflect the position of the government," he added.

This comes over a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held a consultative meeting with IEBC Commissioners.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 15, Murkomen explained that the meeting between his ministry and IEBC was on election preparedness ahead of the 2027 polls.

He assured the Commission of the Ministry of Interior's commitment to continuous collaboration and consultation to ensure that the 2027 General Election is credible and peaceful.

"The engagement focused on strengthening collaboration, particularly in the area of issuance of national identification cards, election security preparedness and conflict management and peacebuilding," IEBC wrote.

On his part, IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon thanked the Ministry for its support during the recently concluded Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive, as well as the May 14 by-elections, which were conducted peacefully.

"Today’s engagement is both timely and necessary. Elections are not the responsibility of a single institution. Successful elections require strong coordination, continuous consultation, and mutual support among institutions charged with safeguarding democracy, peace, security, and the rule of law," Ethekon remarked.

On his part, Murkomen promised to expedite the release of national ID cards and ensure security in the country.

"We will also fast-track registration and issuance of ID cards before the next mass voter registration exercise, strengthen conflict management and peace building initiatives and intensify crackdown on criminal gangs," he stated.