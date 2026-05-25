Editor's Review Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called for the scrapping of interest charged on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called for the scrapping of interest charged on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans.

In a brief statement on Monday, May 25, the senator argued that the burden is unfair to young people struggling to secure jobs after graduation.

Olekina said many graduates are already facing economic hardship and should not be subjected to additional financial pressure through loan interest charges.

"We must scrap interest on HELB loans. Our youth deserve opportunity, not debt. When jobs are scarce, imposing a 4% interest burden is unjust especially on loans funded by taxpayers. President Ruto must act on this now," he said.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki confirmed plans to extend HELB funding to all Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, 2025, during the 94th KMTC Graduation Ceremony at Kasarani, Kindiki said the Ministries of Health, Treasury, and Education will meet in the coming days to finalise a funding framework that ensures no KMTC trainee is left out of government support.

"I will be convening relevant ministries in the state departments next week to agree on a formula and how we can start supporting KMTC students to access funding," he said.

Kindiki also underscored the scale of health-sector reforms implemented over the past three years.

He pointed to the expansion of medical insurance coverage from 7.5 million to nearly 28 million Kenyans, the deployment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters nationwide, and a KSh 9.7 billion investment in KMTC to enhance staffing, infrastructure development, and student welfare.

File image of HELB offices

Kindiki further outlined the Government’s commitment to boosting the institution’s training capacity, including plans to employ 1,000 new KMTC tutors and operationalise 18 stalled campuses across the country.

He also praised KMTC for its critical contribution to Kenya’s health system, urging graduands to embrace innovation, digital literacy, and emerging global opportunities as they enter the Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has called for the scrapping of interest charged on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans.

In a brief statement on Monday, May 25, the senator argued that the burden is unfair to young people struggling to secure jobs after graduation.

Olekina said many graduates are already facing economic hardship and should not be subjected to additional financial pressure through loan interest charges.

"We must scrap interest on HELB loans. Our youth deserve opportunity, not debt. When jobs are scarce, imposing a 4% interest burden is unjust especially on loans funded by taxpayers. President Ruto must act on this now," he said.

Elsewhere, this comes months after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki confirmed plans to extend HELB funding to all Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) students.

Speaking on Thursday, December 4, 2025, during the 94th KMTC Graduation Ceremony at Kasarani, Kindiki said the Ministries of Health, Treasury, and Education will meet in the coming days to finalise a funding framework that ensures no KMTC trainee is left out of government support.

"I will be convening relevant ministries in the state departments next week to agree on a formula and how we can start supporting KMTC students to access funding," he said.

Kindiki also underscored the scale of health-sector reforms implemented over the past three years.

He pointed to the expansion of medical insurance coverage from 7.5 million to nearly 28 million Kenyans, the deployment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters nationwide, and a KSh 9.7 billion investment in KMTC to enhance staffing, infrastructure development, and student welfare.

Kindiki further outlined the Government’s commitment to boosting the institution’s training capacity, including plans to employ 1,000 new KMTC tutors and operationalise 18 stalled campuses across the country.

He also praised KMTC for its critical contribution to Kenya’s health system, urging graduands to embrace innovation, digital literacy, and emerging global opportunities as they enter the workforce.workforce.