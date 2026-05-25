Editor's Review Murkomen announced the holiday through a special gazette notice.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, May 27.

In an announcement made on Monday, May 25, Murkomen, through a Special Gazette Notice, explained that the holiday would be to celebrate Eid-ul- Adha.

Murkomen issued the notice in line with powers vested in him in the Public Holidays Act.

" It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers by section 3 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that...,"

"Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul Adha," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen during a press conference.

The holiday will allow Muslim faithful to honour the special day. Consequently, all government offices will remain closed on Wednesday.

Commercial Banks, public schools, colleges, universities, foreign embassies, and Kenyan embassies abroad will also take a break from normal operations.

Civil servants and those in the private sector will also remain home to observe the holiday. However, all digitised government services that do not require human interaction will still be accessible online through the eCitizen platform.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a celebration that comes on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

It comes at the end of Ramadan and honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Muslim faithful usually commemorate the festival with prayers, works of charity and the symbolic sacrifice of an animal; a sheep, goat, cow, bull or camel.

In addition, the animal picked for the sacrifice must be of good health and age, and be slaughtered in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic beliefs.