Editor's Review FIFA has rejected the FKF National Executive Committee’s move to suspend FKF President Hussein Mohammed, alongside Dennis Gicheru and Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has rejected the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee’s move to suspend FKF President Hussein Mohammed, alongside Dennis Gicheru and Abdulahi Yusuf Ibrahim.

In a letter to FKF’s NEC, Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov said the suspension of the three FKF officials was unconstitutional.

Mammadov noted that the procedure followed in the matter failed to meet the requirements outlined in Article 41 of the FKF Constitution.

“In particular, the information and documentation provided do not demonstrate that the applicable procedural requirements were respected.

“FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter,” read the statement in part.

File image of FIFA President Hussein Mohammed.

The FIFA official explained that any move requiring an FKF official to step aside on a mandatory basis amounts to a form of provisional suspension and must strictly follow the due process provisions set out in Article 41 of the FKF Constitution.

Mammadov made it clear that FIFA cannot recognize decisions taken outside the FKF's constitution.

“FIFA is not in a position to recognise decisions taken by certain members of the National Executive Committee that were not adopted in full compliance with Article 41 and the related procedural provisions of the FKF Constitution,” he stated.

The world football governing body cautioned FKF NEC officials against hastily taking actions that affect the federation's leadership and administration.

FIFA warned that any FKF officials found to have breached the FKF Constitution, rules, and regulations could face disciplinary action by the federation’s judicial bodies.

“Finally, we recall that any actions taken by Members of FKF or by members of FKF bodies in breach of the FKF Constitution, rules and regulations may expose the individuals concerned to consequences, including potential disciplinary measures, as provided for under the FKF Constitution and applicable regulations, which may be taken by the competent judicial bodies of FKF, which are exclusively empowered to address such matters in accordance with the principles of due process,” Mammadov added.

On Friday April 24, the FKF NEC resolved to suspend Mohammed, Ibrahim and Gicheru.

NEC noted that the decision to have the three individuals step aside was so as to allow independent probes into alleged financial impropriety. The move is linked to the alleged mismanagement of Sh42 million CHAN funds.

"With immediate effect, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed is to step aside from his role and position as President of Football Kenya Federation, Mr Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim is to step aside from his role as nominated member of Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee.

“Mr Dennis Gicheru to step aside from his position and role as the Acting General Secretary of FKF to allow for investigations by relevant FKF, national and international bodies into alleged financial impropriety of public funds and resources and other statutory breaches," reads one of the resolutions.

However, Mohammed moved to the Sports Disputes Tribunal and secured orders halting his suspension from FKF.

"The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves, their officials, agents, servants or any persons acting under their authority, from effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on 24th April 2026 until the Mention date," the tribunal directed.