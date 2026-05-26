Editor's Review The Embassy of Kenya in Kuwait has announced a temporary closure of its offices for seven days to observe the Eid Al-Adha holidays and Madaraka Day celebrations.

The Embassy of Kenya in Kuwait has announced a temporary closure of its offices for seven days to observe the Eid Al-Adha holidays and Madaraka Day celebrations.

In a public notice, the embassy said the closure would begin on Tuesday, May 26, and continue until Monday, June 1.

"The Embassy wishes to inform members of the public that the Embassy will remain closed during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, from Tuesday, 26 May 2026 to Sunday, 31 May 2026 and Madaraka Day on 1 June 2026," the notice read.

The embassy noted that all normal operations and consular services would resume on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

At the same time, the mission extended its greetings to Kenyans and other members of the public celebrating the Islamic holiday.

"The Embassy takes this opportunity to convey its warm wishes for a peaceful, joyous and blessed Eid Al-Adha celebration," the notice added.

File image of Kenya's Ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Mahamoud

Murkomen declared Wednesday, May 27, a public holiday.

In an announcement on Monday, May 25, Murkomen, through a Special Gazette Notice, explained that the holiday would be to celebrate Eid-ul- Adha.

Murkomen issued the notice in line with powers vested in him in the Public Holidays Act.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers by section 3 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 27th May, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul Adha," the statement read in part.

The holiday will allow Muslim faithful to honour the special day; consequently, all government offices will remain closed on Wednesday.

Commercial Banks, public schools, colleges, universities, foreign embassies, and Kenyan embassies abroad will also take a break from normal operations.

Civil servants and those in the private sector will also remain home to observe the holiday.

However, all digitised government services that do not require human interaction will still be accessible online through the eCitizen platform.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a celebration that comes on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

It comes at the end of Ramadan and honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Muslim faithful usually commemorate the festival with prayers, works of charity and the symbolic sacrifice of an animal; a sheep, goat, cow, bull or camel.

In addition, the animal picked for the sacrifice must be of good health and age, and be slaughtered in accordance with the provisions of the Islamic beliefs.