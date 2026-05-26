May 26, 2026 at 10:18 AM

Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced that the ongoing Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project is now 60 percent complete.

The Ministry of Interior has announced that the ongoing Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project is now 60 percent complete.

In an update on Tuesday, May 26, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project has already created employment opportunities for hundreds of residents.

"The project has created jobs for over 200 workers, including 60 women, underscoring a deliberate commitment to inclusive employment and community upliftment," he said.

Omollo noted that the project has reached advanced construction stages, with interior and exterior works currently ongoing ahead of completion.

"Construction works have advanced to internal and external plastering, with finishing stages taking shape as materials such as tiles are already on the way," he added.

File image of the Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project

According to Omollo, the housing project consists of different categories of units aimed at accommodating varying family sizes and housing demands within the area.

"The development comprises 220 housing units spread across 11 blocks, including 48 one-bedroom units in 3 blocks, 64 two-bedroom units in 4 blocks, 48 three-bedroom units in 3 blocks and 60 studio units in a single block, offering a diverse mix to meet varying housing needs," he further said.

File image of the Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project

Omollo added that the project is expected to be completed within the next four months and includes water infrastructure to support residents once occupied.

"With completion expected within the next four months, the project is also equipped with a borehole to ensure a reliable water supply," he concluded.

File image of the Wajir Township Affordable Housing Project

This comes a month after Omollo provided an update on the progress of the Mama Rachel Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, he confirmed that construction of the 400-bed facility is now at an advanced stage, with the project nearing completion.

Omollo further explained that the hospital’s development has involved coordinated efforts across multiple government agencies.

"The development is being overseen by the Ministry of Defence in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Nairobi County Government, reaffirming a coordinated national effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and service delivery," the statement read in part.

According to the update, structural works at the facility have already been completed, while both undercoat and final painting have also been finalized.

The project has now moved into the final phase, which includes installation of fittings, medical equipment, and commissioning processes ahead of its expected completion in late April.

Once operational, the three-storey hospital is designed to handle up to 1.5 million patients annually.

It will house critical specialized units such as renal, burns, trauma, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), significantly expanding access to advanced and life-saving care.

The hospital’s layout has been carefully structured to support efficient service delivery; the first floor will include theatres, maternity and newborn units, as well as an inpatient pharmacy.

The second floor will host ICU wards, a High Dependency Unit (HDU), and renal services, alongside a live surgery suite to support complex medical procedures.

On the ground floor, the facility will integrate essential diagnostic and support services, including radiology units equipped with CT scans, X-ray, and ultrasound, a high-capacity laboratory, consultation rooms, minor theatres, nutrition services, and dispensing areas.

It will also feature specialized neonatal support services such as human milk banks, positioning it as a major referral center.

Omollo further highlighted the role of his department in ensuring the project remains on track and fully integrated into the national healthcare system.

"The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is also supporting delivery through stakeholder coordination, safeguarding of public investments and facilitation of timely implementation, ensuring the hospital is fully integrated into a responsive and accessible national health system," the statement added.