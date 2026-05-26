Editor's Review The selection panel for the selection of nominees for appointment as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has shortlisted 16 candidates for interviews.

The selection panel for the selection of nominees for appointment as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has shortlisted 16 candidates for interviews.

In a public notice on Tuesday, May 26, the selection panel announced that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed from June 3, 2026, to June 5, 2026.

The interviews will be conducted at the Public Service Commission (PSC) offices in Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

“After considering the applications, the Selection Panel shortlisted Sixteen (16) candidates for the position of Chairperson to appear for interviews as shown in the schedule below,” read the statement in part.

The shortlisted candidates include: Jaafar Mohamed Sabir, Partrick Blasius Owiny, Demas Tuikong Kiprono, Kennedy Omoro Mosoti, Wayongó Cyril Simiyu, Vincent Agala Chokaa, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi, Thomas Letangule, and Elizabeth Atieno Ayoo.

File image of Duncan Ojwang.

Others are: Geoffrey Mogendi Nyaaga, Lilian Bokeeye Mahiri-Zaja, Edward Katama Ngeywa, Walubengo Waningilo, Duncan Ojwang Oburu, and Longét Terer.

The selection panel urged the shortlisted candidates to arrive at the PSC offices at least twenty minutes before their scheduled interview.

The candidates will also be required to present original copies of the following documents: National Identity Card; academic and professional certificates and transcripts; and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

They will also be required to provide valid clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), any of the registered Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Police Clearance Certificate.

Further, they should present a letter of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for degrees obtained from foreign universities.

At the same time, the selection panel invited members of the public with information on any of the shortlisted candidates to submit to the panel before Friday, May 29, 2026.

The IPOA Chairperson position became vacant after Issack Hassan resigned in February 2025, after being appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal.

Following his exit, President William Ruto appointed a selection panel led by Reuben Chirchir to recruit a new IPOA Chairperson.

The successful candidate from the interviews will serve a single non-renewable term of six years, and the remuneration for the role will be determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.