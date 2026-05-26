May 26, 2026 at 09:11 AM

Editor's Review At least 20 houses and 11 businesses have been destroyed after a fire broke out in the Waruku area on Monday, May 25 night.

At least 20 houses and 11 businesses have been destroyed after a fire broke out in the Waruku area on Monday, May 25 night.

Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai confirmed the incident in a post on his X account moments after the fire broke out.

“There is an emergency fire outbreak in Waruku. Your response and support will be appreciated,” said Alai.

Firefighters from Nairobi County’s Fire Department were deployed to the scene to contain the inferno.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge crowd of locals gathered at the scene as a massive blaze engulfed houses.

Screengrab image of a fire at Waruku.

No casualties have been reported by authorities from the Waruku fire at the time of publishing this article.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, with investigations currently underway.

Elsewhere, another fire incident was reported in Nairobi’s Kariobangi estate.

In a statement on Tuesday May 26 morning, Kariobangi Social Justice Centre said the inferno broken out at Kariobangi Light Industries along the Kwa Mbao line.

The organization also noted that firefighters and Kariobangi residents were working together to extinguish the blaze.

“A huge fire has broken out at Kariobangi Light Industries along the 'Kwa Mbao line'.Firefighters and residents are struggling to contain the blaze. Emergency support is urgently needed on the ground,” the statement read.

This comes a day after a fire destroyed 30 houses in Kangemi, leaving several residents without shelter.

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, in a statement on Monday, announced that his office had intervened to support the affected residents by providing relief support.

“The unfortunate incident destroyed 30 houses and displaced over 30 families, leaving many residents without shelter and basic household necessities.

“To help cushion the affected families during this difficult time, my office distributed foodstuffs and blankets to all the victims who were greatly affected by the inferno,” said Wanyonyi