Editor's Review Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has accused the Catholic Church of showing bias against President William Ruto while remaining silent during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has accused the Catholic Church of showing bias against President William Ruto while remaining silent during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 26, he defended the right of religious institutions to criticize the government but warned against what he termed as crossing into partisan politics.

"Nobody will gag the church from being critical, but you must be fair. You can comment as much on social issues as you like, but when you start behaving like an alternative political force, you lose the moral high ground as an impartial commentator, advisor, and arbitrary counselor," he said.

Wetang'ula said religious leaders should continue addressing issues affecting the country, including justice, peace, and accountability, but also reflect on their own institutions when offering criticism.

"The church needs to speak on social issues, peace, justice, and accountability. I tell my Bishops that you can speak on transparency and responsibility; however, even as you criticize others, look within yourself," he added.

File image of Catholic bishops

Wetang’ula further claimed that the Catholic Church had largely avoided criticizing the previous administration but had taken a more confrontational stance toward Ruto’s government.

"The Catholic Church was completely silent on Uhuru Kenyatta. President William Ruto is literally breaking his back, moving all over the country to move it forward, but the church doesn't see anything good in him. In fact, it has exhibited open hostility. It is not right for the Bishop to be openly known to have a position," he further said.

This comes weeks after Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah called out Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of the Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese for his reaction to Ruto's recent outbursts.

Ruto, during his working tour of Western Kenya, unleashed a harsh offensive against the opposition leaders, whom he accused of having provoked him in their political rallies.

He went for the jugular against opposition principals, saying they had abused him for far too long.

In response, Muhatia, while speaking in Machakos on Friday, March 20, noted that the head of state erred and was displaying a decline in the sobriety needed among leaders.

"We call upon political leaders to exercise restraint. The children and you people listening to you are shocked and traumatised because you show a collapse of the aspiration for leadership. The adults listening to you are embarrassed. You are a poor representation of our generation, and we are struggling to identify with you.

"When you publicly insult each other in front of citizens, you don't just disrespect each other; you disrespect the citizens as well. This country belongs to more than 50 million Kenyans and not only to yourselves," Muhatia said.

Clapping back, Ichung'wah said the clergy was being selective in their judgement.

While speaking in Siaya on Saturday, March 21, he wondered why those putting up think pieces after the president's reaction were quiet when the opposition politicians were insulting the head of state.

Ichung'wah said Ruto's opponents hurl insults at him while in churches, but no condemnation emerges, only after the president has answered back.

"I want to tell Archbishop Muhatia that indeed, we as Christians are more embarrassed than our religious leaders and our bishops can preside over the trading of insults in churches.

"I want to ask you, Muhatia, please make sure that your altar in the Catholic church is not used to selling division and hatred. Stop your selective judgment, and you are not being fair to Kenyans," Ichung'wah said.