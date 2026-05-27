Editor's Review Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel supplies despite ongoing global supply and logistics challenges.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans that the country has adequate fuel supplies despite ongoing global supply and logistics challenges.

In an update after conducting inspections in Machakos County on Tuesday, May 26, Wandayi said he carried out spot checks at several petrol stations to assess the availability and distribution of fuel.

"Today, I conducted spot checks at petrol stations across Machakos County to assess fuel availability and distribution amid ongoing global supply and logistics challenges," he said.

Wandayi noted that the government was closely monitoring the situation together with industry players to ensure there are no disruptions in the market.

"I wish to assure Kenyans that the country has sufficient fuel stocks under both strategic and commercial reserves, with supply continuing normally through established import and distribution channels," he added.

File image of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi at a fueling station in Machakos County

Wandayi further stated that authorities were focused on maintaining stability in the energy sector while also strengthening the country’s long-term fuel security measures.

"The Government and industry stakeholders remain vigilant to ensure market stability and uninterrupted fuel supply, while continuing to strengthen Kenya’s long-term energy security through expanded infrastructure, diversified supply sources, and investment in renewable energy," he further said.

This comes days after former President Uhuru Kenyatta slammed government leaders for dragging him into the fuel crisis in the country.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Monday, May 25, he told those in government to work and resolve the issues affecting Kenyans because they are the ones currently in charge.

Uhuru added that despite the government's claims that the fuel situation in the country was also present during his time, he did his best to address the issues.

"You do not need to be very smart to know where the problem is. Asking why people did not do certain things when they were in office is not the way to go.

"Everything has its time. We left, and you're in charge now. We tried and did what we could to our level best; it is your turn to deal with the issue," he reiterated.

Uhuru explained that Kenyans were displeased with the government because life had become unbearable, and it was not a matter of tribe.

He added that he was willing to provide counsel to the government on how to address the issues if called upon.

"When you start blaming people and try to divide them, how does that help this country move forward? The issues affecting Kenyans have no tribe, race, or religion; they affect all of us.

"People are complaining because life is becoming unbearable. That is the problem; address it. Don't start speaking about tribes, and if you want us to come together and solve the problem, just say so," he added.