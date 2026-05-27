May 27, 2026 at 07:38 AM

Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that Bunge La Mwananchi member Evance Kawala, popularly known as Kidero Jasuba, has been abducted.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed that Bunge La Mwananchi member Evance Kawala, popularly known as Kidero Jasuba, has been abducted.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 26 night, Governor Orengo alleged that Kawala was targeted for speaking out against the current government.

“Tonight, the Ruto administration resorted to desperate measures by abducting Evance 'Kidero Jasuba' Kawala, a vocal champion of the Jacaranda Bunge La Mwananchi, simply for speaking truth to power,” Orengo claimed.

The Siaya Governor assured members of Bunge La Mwananchi that he is following up on the alleged abduction of Kawala.

“To the Bunge La Mwananchi family: stay firm. We are actively on this case and will see it through to the end,” he said.

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Evance Kawala.

Governor Orengo condemned the alleged abduction, describing it as a sign of weakness by the government.

“Oppression only signals a government's weakness. You can abduct a critic, but you cannot chain the spirit of defiance,” Orengo added.

Further, the Siaya Governor demanded that Kawala be released immediately and unconditionally.

This comes weeks after Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's aide and DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure was allegedly abducted by people believed to be police officers.

In a statement, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said Kimure was found in Kajiado 16 hours after he was kidnapped around Rironi by individuals driving a Subaru Forester.

Njiru disclosed that the DCP official was presented before the Kajiado Law Courts by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"We have traced the freedom fighter to Kajiado. He is being charged before the Kajiado Law Courts," the statement read in part.

The Advocate of the High Court claimed that Kimure was being probed by the DCI, who allegedly wanted him to testify against Gachagua.

"The DCI wanted him to implicate the freedom fighter General Rigathi, and falsely testify that HE. Rigathi is in possession of arms, tear gas canisters and drugs," Njiru claimed.