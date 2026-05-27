Editor's Review The clash between the Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy on May 17 at Lumen Field will be an interesting one.

The clash between the Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy on May 17 at Lumen Field will be an interesting one. The hosts are enjoying a good season in 4th spot in the Western Conference, while the visitors are in the bottom half of the table at 13th.

Fans from Somalia looking to get involved in the match can do so on the platform, while those who want to have a bit of fun ahead of the game can download Linebet app to get the best odds. In this football prediction, we will look at their recent performance, players to watch and probable results.

Recent form and head-to-head

The Seattle Sounders FC are off to a good start, with a record of 6-2-1, a league-low of 5 goals conceded. In contrast, the LA Galaxy has only won 3 out of 11 games and has conceded 17 goals. This is a game the Sounders are well ahead in, with three wins out of the past five.

Seattle will hope to control the play with Jesus Ferreira and Pedro de la Vega, with Jordan Morris on the wings. The LA Galaxy will seek inspiration from Gabriel Pech, but will be weak defensively. Seattle's good defense and LA's waxes and wanes will set the tempo.

Possible outcomes

Seattle Sounders FC to win: This is a safe option due to home field advantage and few goals conceded.

Under 2.5 goals: Seattle average 1.6 goals per game; LA are bad on the road.

2-0: Don't go for a tie, it's unlikely.

Don't bet on both sides to score; LA has trouble penetrating Seattle's defence. To make the most of your bet, wait for the game to get underway and download Linebet: it tells you which side will have the best chances.